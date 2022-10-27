David Stearns linked to Mets, Astros after shocking Brewers decision

David Stearns made a shocking decision early Thursday morning to step down as the Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations. Stearns played a big role in helping the Brewers reemerge as a top contender in the National League Central, but after the Brewers missed the 2022 playoffs, Stearns decided to move on.

Stearns’ decision is still fairly fresh, but that hasn’t stopped speculation on where he will end up next from popping up. One team that has quickly emerged as a suitor for Stearns is the New York Mets, with some already believing that Stearns ending up with the Mets is a sure bet.

Via Jim Bowden:

“Most execs in the industry believe that David Stearns will soon join the Mets as President of Baseball Operations with Billy Eppler remaining as GM…but only Steve Cohen knows….wait and see.”

While the general consensus may be that Stearns will end up with the Mets, that hasn’t stopped other teams from emerging as suitors for the former Brewers executive. The Houston Astros are another team that are expected to have interest in adding Stearns to their front office, and it could create a bidding war of sorts for the high-valued executive.

Via Andy Martino:

“Heavy industry speculation about James Click’s job status also leads to speculation about David Stearns and the Astros. Mets not only possibility for him if he leaves Brewers. Mets link has always been overstated, but expect Steve Cohen to want to talk to him if he can.”

Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t appear as if Stearns will be out of a job for very long. It will now be interesting to see what his next step will be, and which team will end up being the recipient of his sought-after talents.