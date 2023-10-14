NCAA.com writer Stan Becton ranked his top HBCU Players of the season through the midway point of the season and has North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard and Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa at one and two respectively on his list. North Carolina Central and Florida A&M lead the pack among the teams in the MEAC & SWAC and seem to be destined to meet in the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl if both teams maintain their level of play through the final weeks of the season.

Richard shined in the Eagle’s last two games versus Campbell & Elon, showing his dual-threat ability against tough out-of-conference teams. Moussa has drawn criticism for what some HBCU fans consider a drop in his production. However, the FAMU quarterback has the full support of his coach Willie Simmons, and put together an incredible passing performance against Southern in their Week 6 contest, throwing the ball 53 times with 31 completions and finishing the game with 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Other players of note on Becton’s list are star Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan, Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley, Alabama State wide receiver Kisean Johnson, and Hampton Runningback Elijah Burris.

Below of Stan Becton’s top 10 rankings. To see his full list, visit NCAA.com to read his article.