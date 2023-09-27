The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that Jeremy Moussa and Davius Richard are the first players named to the 2024 Allstate Legacy Bowl per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The Allstate Legacy Bowl is an all-star game held after the regular season, featuring the top NFL draft-eligible HBCU players aired on NFL Network.

On February 19th, the HBCU Combine, organized by the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football League, will take place at the Ochsner Sports Student-athletes Center, the practice facility of the New Orleans Saints. This event follows the format of the NFL Combine and is exclusive to HBCU student-athletes, providing a broader opportunity to show their skills for pro scouts.

Doug Williams, Grambling legend and co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame said, “We’re incredibly excited to announce these two Quarterbacks as our first invites to the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.”

North Carolina Central's Davius Richard will be playing for Team Gaither in the Third Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard led the conference in passing yards (2,661), passing touchdowns (25), and rushing touchdowns (15) in the 2022 season. He also received the honor of being named the 2023 Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa will be playing for Team Robinson. Moussa was named the 2023 Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and had an impressive season in 2022 with 2,732 passing yards and 21 touchdowns His play earned him All-SWAC Second Team recognition.

The 2024 Allstate Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.