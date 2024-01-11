Dayton looks to stay undefeated in conference play as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Duquesne prediction and pick.

Dayton looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they face Duquesne. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Duquesne prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dayton comes into the game sitting at 12-2 on the year. Their first loss of the year came in just the second game of the year, losing to Northwestern by five. After two more losses, they lost to a highly-ranked Houston squad by 14. Since then, they have won nine straight games, including their first two A-10 games. The last time out was close though, beating UMASS by just four.

Meanwhile, Duquesne enters the game sitting at 9-5 on the year but has struggled in their last two games. They first lost to UMASS by 19 points and then lost to Loyola Chicago by five, dropping both of their first two A-10 games this year.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Duquesne Odds

Dayton: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Duquesne: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dayton vs. Duquense

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread

Dayton comes in sitting 30th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 153rd in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting sixth in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 18th in the nation in assists to made field goal ratio this year.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 53.3 percent this year with 17.7 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside. Holmes has 6.9 rebounds per game this year, while also having 2.2 blocks per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 12.1 points per game this year while shooting 49.0 percent from three this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 11.4 points per game this year while leading the team with 41 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 49 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 11.0 points per game but has 3.6 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 7.4 points per game, but he has 3.8 assists per game this year.

Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in 23rd in the nation in points allowed per game. While they do sit 270th in rebounds per game, they allow just a 46.8 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 64th in the nation.

Why Duquense Will Cover The Spread

Duquesne comes in sitting 103rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 92nd in adjusted offense efficiency this year while sitting 113th in adjusted defensive efficiency on the year. Duquesne sits 133rd in points per game this year while sitting 180th in effective field goal percentage this year. Dae Dae Grant comes in leading the team in points this year. He is scoring 18.6 points per game this year, but shooting just 36.3 percent from the floor this year. Still, he takes care of the ball well with just .9 turnovers per game this year.

Sitting second on the team this year is Jimmy Clark III. He comes into the game with 16.2 points per game on the year, while shooting qt 44.5 percent. He is also the leader in assists on the season, with 3.6 per game. Still, turnovers have been an issue this year, as he commits 2.9 turnovers per game on the year.

The rebounding has not been solid either. They are 124th in rebounding this year but do sit 65th in offensive rebounds per game. The leader here is Fousseyni Drame, who comes in with 6.1 rebounds per game. Still, there is a drop off from him, with Andrei Savrasov sitting second at just 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Duquesne is also 133rd in the nation in points allowed per game this year. They also send players to the line a lot. They sit 281st in the nation in personal fouls per game. Duquense does create some turnovers though, with Jimmy Clark coming in with 2.3 steals per game this year.

Final Dayton-Duquense Prediction & Pick

This could be a fairly close game. Dayton is more effecient on offense but does not score as much as Duquense. Still, the Dayton defense is much better. The issue in this game will come down to foul trouble and points at the line. If Dayton can get Duquense into foul trouble and get to the line, they could pull away. Duquense has been better at that as of late though, so expect a tighter affair with Dayton coming out with a low-scoring win.

Final Dayton-Duquense Prediction & Pick: Dayton ML (+102)