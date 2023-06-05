Singer and actress Rebecca Marie Gomez — known as Becky G — has landed a huge role in DC's upcoming Blue Beetle film.

In a post from both the Blue Beetle official social media accounts and Becky G's, they announced that she has been cast in a key role in the upcoming DC films. She will voice the character Khaji-Da, a character that “imbues” and “controls” Scarab according to The Hollywood Reporter's report.

The @bluebeetle Familia just got a power up. Meet Khaji-Da, voiced by me 💙 #BlueBeetle – Only in Theaters August 18. pic.twitter.com/7gUNdVM4GU — Becky G (@iambeckyg) June 5, 2023

Blue Beetle is the 14th film in the DCU and follows recent-graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) who is chosen as the host of the Scarab. The Scarab grants him armor that turns him into the titular Blue Beetle. He will take on Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), a businesswoman who is attempting to acquire the Scarab from Reyes.

Aside from Marindueña, Sarandon, and Becky G, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, and George Lopez star in the film. Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) will direct the feature. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer wrote the script and John Rickard will serve as producers. Zev Foreman, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant are executive producers on the project.

Becky G is an award-winning musician and has two full-length studio albums to date — Mala Santa and Esquemas. Blue Beetle is far from her first rodeo in terms of acting and appearing in franchise films. To date, Becky G has appeared in six feature films (one being a short film and two roles being voice roles) and was a part of the main cast of 2017's Power Rangers (she played the Yellow Ranger).

Blue Beetle will be released on August 18.