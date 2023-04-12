Add Frank Grillo to the list of actors jumping ship from the MCU to the DCU. It appears that Grillo will be a part of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn‘s new creative vision for the franchise and will star in an upcoming series.

In the MCU, Grillo played Brock Rumlow, better known as Crossbones. He appeared in the Captain America films The Winter Soldier and Civil War, before appearing in Avengers: Endgame in a cameo capacity. The role kept diminishing and was something the actor himself was aware of. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Grillo said, “They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it’s so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did.”

He acknowledged that Crossbones did serve a purpose, but it was this treatment of his character that ultimately led to him going over to the DCU.

According to The Wrap, Grillo will be in Creature Commandos as Rick Flag. The animated series will be written by James Gunn and premiere in 2024 and will mark the official start of Gunn’s DCU. The role of Rick Flag was previously held down by Joel Kinnaman who played him in both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad.

Frank Grillo, while not appearing in any comic book fare as of late, has been doing the rounds in a variety of films. He was in a sci-fi martial arts film called Jiu Jitsu alongside Nicolas Cage and most recently portrayed Ferruccio Lamborghini in Robert Moresco’s biopic, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.