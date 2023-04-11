The first trailer for The Marvels dropped this morning and gave a glimpse at Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The three are swapping places thanks to their connected powers, but perhaps the most notable about this trio is that two of the three have cool superhero monikers. Monica is left out, but that may change soon enough.

Eve Ewing, a writer who has worked on various projects including Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and, fittingly, Monica Rambeau: Photon, was recently interviewed on the Black Comic Lords YouTube channel and asked about the origins of the moniker of Photon given that the MCU may have chosen the name Spectrum.

“You just said in the MCU she might be going as Spectrum, and I have nothing else to say about that,” said Ewing. She further explained that “the publishing side and the MCU side do not communicate frequently, but we do sometimes.” In short, Ewin stated, “I did not choose for her to be called Photon in this comic.”

OMG EVE JUST CONFIRMED IT’S PHOTON IN THE MCU! pic.twitter.com/AJYkoo2BdA — ✧ rayven rambeau ✧ (@PhotonsAttorney) January 22, 2023

So could Monica finally be getting a new moniker in The Marvels? It sure seems like it according to Ewing.

The Marvels will serve as the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and Ms. Marvel (2021) while also continuing Monica’s story that we saw in WandaVision. After looking up to Carol as a kid, Monica went on to work for SWORD and clearly kept up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) thanks to the opening shots of the trailer for The Marvels. Now she has powers herself and will team up with Carol and Kamala in her upcoming film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.