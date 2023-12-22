Emerald Fennell's (Saltburn) script for a Zatanna film won't be used by DC after all.

During a recent interview, Saltburn director Emerald Fennell made a sad admission regarding her movie based on the DC character, Zatanna.

“No, it's not happening”

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fennell was asked about her Zatanna script and if it'll be happening under the new James Gunn and Peter Safran DCU regime.

“No, no, it's not happening,” Fennell said about her DC script.

She also recalled that she was approached to write Zatanna before Promising Young Woman, her directorial debut. Fennell was approached by J.J. Abrams and his company, Bad Robot.

“I don't know a huge amount about the superhero genre, it's not a genre that I naturally gravitate towards,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Okay, well I'd love to know how does one make a movie like that for people like me who maybe don't know so much and wouldn't necessarily buy a ticket the first time around.”

In the end, Fennell did write it. But the regime changed and her film didn't happen. However, she teased that her Zatanna script was “reasonably demented.” She doesn't hold it against them, though, and she called the experience “fun.”

Emerald Fennell is an Oscar-winning writer-director. Her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, made waves at the Oscars. It was nominated for five awards, with Fennell taking home Best Original Screenplay. Prior to her film debut, she directed episodes of Drifters and Killing Eve.

Her latest film, Saltburn, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August. It was then released in theaters on November 17 and is now streaming on Prime Video in the United States. Fennell's latest stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Archie Madekwe.