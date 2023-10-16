Turns out a Get Out and Star Wars star nearly landed the role of Eggsy in the Kingsman series. The role ultimately went to Taron Egerton (Rocketman), but the other two possibilities are interesting.

During an appearance at the New York City Comic Con (per Collider), Matthew Vaughn, director of the Kingsman series, revealed that Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega were in the running for Egerton's role.

The first two Kingsman movies were huge successes. They each grossed over $400 million worldwide with Egerton in the leading role. Unfortunately, Vaughn's prequel film, The King's Man, flopped in 2021 and only made $121 million. However, fans should be delighted to know that a third film in the main timeline is coming.

Thanks to the Kingsman franchise, Taron Egerton has had a great career. He also starred in the Sing franchise, voicing Johnny, and starred in Robin Hood as the titular character. In 2019, his biggest role to date came. He played Elton John and sang his iconic songs in the biopic, Rocketman. Earlier this year, Egerton starred in Tetris — a film about the race to patent the video game during the Cold War.

Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega would go on to have huge careers themselves. Kaluuya starred in the likes of Sicario, Black Panther, Queen & Slim, and even earned an Oscar win for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. His biggest roles have come in his collaborations with Jordan Peele. He's starred in both Get Out and Nope for the director. Boyega landed a leading role in the recent Star Wars trilogy as Finn. He also starred in Detroit, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Breaking, and The Woman King.