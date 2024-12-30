Finally, it has been confirmed that Jason Momoa will have a role in the DCU after playing Aquaman. He will debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa broke the news that he will play Lobo in the DCU on Instagram. Deadline confirmed the news and reports that his first appearance will be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock. Craig Gillespie will direct the movie.

He took to Instagram to share screenshots of quotes from old interviews where he talked about wanting to play Lobo. He concluded by saying that “if they ever call me and ask me to play [Lobo], or ask me to audition, I'm there.”

The caption of his post simply read, “They called.”

James Gunn, who will spearhead the new DCU with Peter Safran, weighed in on X, formerly Twitter. He posted artwork of Lobo wearing an American flag.

Former Aquaman star Jason Momoa's role in the DCU as Lobo

Previously, Momoa has talked about his desire to play Lobo in the DCU. He will now get his wish and play the villainous character. His debut comes in the DCU's second feature film.

He is the first DCEU actor to jump ship to the DCU. Starting in 2016, Momoa played Aquaman in the now-defunct DCEU. He led two solo movies and also appeared in Justice League and The Flash. His debut came as a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The first Aquaman movie was a big hit for Momoa. It grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide at the box office. However, the sequel was riddled with problems and only grossed $439 million worldwide.

It was the final entry in the DCEU before it went under. Momoa now gets a chance to redeem himself after the DCEU's messy ending.

Outside of his roles as DC characters, Momoa is known for his role in Game of Thrones. Momoa had a recurring role as Khal Drogo in the series from 2011-12.

He has also had roles in Dune and Fast X. Momoa will soon have a starring role in The Minecraft Movie. He also produced the live-action iteration of the popular video game.

Soon, he will also star in Chief of War, a new Apple TV+ series. Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. They are also credited as executive producers of the series.

In Chief of War, Momoa will reunite with his Aquaman co-star Temuera Morrison. Morrison will play Chief Kahekili in the upcoming series.