De’Aaron Fox is turning out to be the star that the Sacramento Kings hope to become. In fact, Fox was at the forefront when the Kings secured a 48-34 record to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference to punch a ticket into the NBA Playoffs. It would mark a historic end to the Kings’ long playoff drought that started in 2007. But while the first ever NBA Clutch Player of the Year has been ballin’ out for the Kings, beside him is a supportive partner who also has the basketball skills to show for. For this piece, let’s get to know more about De’Aaron Fox’s wife, Recee Caldwell.

De’Aaron Fox’s Wife Recee Caldwell

De’Aaron Fox and Recee Caldwell reportedly first met each other during the 2018 NBA Summer League. Around this time, De’Aaron was still entering just his sophomore year in the NBA. The couple got engaged in September 2020 before sharing their marriage vows in August 2022.

was born on September 9, 1996, in San Antonio, Texas. She attended Claudia Taylor Johnson High School. Here, she starred for the girls basketball team by registering 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Afterwards, Caldwell made a transfer to FEAST (homeschool) in order to complete her high school education. During her tenure here, Recee also represented the school’s girls basketball team. As a senior, Caldwell averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game to lead the Patriots to a 31-6 win-loss card. For her efforts, Caldwell earned McDonald’s All-American honors.

Apart from making her mark in the high school basketball scene, Recee Caldwell also played an instrumental role in the international scene. She represented Team USA’s youth teams on several occasions and brought home the gold medal during her stints. As a result, Caldwell further boosted her stock.

Coming out of high school, Caldwell was considered to be one of the Top 10 prospects for women’s basketball. In fact, she was ranked sixth by Prospects Nation, seventh by PB Media, and ninth by ESPN, according to sources.

After graduating from high school, Recee Caldwell would go on to attend UCLA. As a freshman, Caldwell averaged 6.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her best game in a UCLA uniform saw Caldwell post 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 dimes in a victory over the University of South Carolina.

But after just one year at UCLA, Recee Caldwell would transfer to Texas Tech. Suiting up for the Red Raiders, Caldwell would play for two seasons with the women’s basketball team. She averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in her stint with the Red Raiders. Caldwell’s best game for Texas Tech came in a victory over Texas A&M, when she exploded for a career-high 38 points.

However, after two seasons with the Red Raiders, Recee Caldwell transferred universities once more by enrolling at California, where she took up a course in the university’s School of Public Health. As part of the Golden Bears, Caldwell averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

But despite a decorated amateur career, Recee Caldwell would go undrafted in the WNBA Draft. Although she managed to sign a training camp deal with the Seattle Storm, Caldwell was eventually waived over a month later. Eventually, Caldwell would retire as a basketball player and made her transition as a player development personnel for the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

Given that Recee Caldwell and De’Aaron Fox have basketball in common, it isn’t a surprise that the two basketball players grew on each other. In September 2020, Fox popped the question. Two years later, Caldwell and Fox tied the knot after holding the wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. Fellow NBA players Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, and Wenyen Gabriel also attended the wedding.

Playing for a struggling franchise like the Sacramento Kings, De’Aaron Fox probably had to endure a lot of disappointments. Fortunately, his wife was always on his corner to make him feel better, especially during losses.

“After games, I definitely pick and choose what to say to him. If he has a bad game, a lot of the times my thing is, ‘Did you stay healthy? Are you happy?’ That’s what I care about. Obviously, he’s not going to be happy that he lost, but De’Aaron as a human being first is what I care about. This basketball stuff will be good for 12 years, and then it’s going to be our relationship that we have to focus on after,” Caldwell said in an article by Andscape.

On February 3, 2023, Recee Caldwell and De’Aaron Fox happily welcomed their first child together, named Reign.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on De’Aaron Fox’s wife Recee Caldwell.