Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackson, Ryan Reynolds address Logan, MCU questions in another hilarious video

After an epic video announcing Hugh Jackman’s return to his role as Logan/Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is back at it again with his friend for another Deadpool 3-related video. This one, though, has Jackman with him as the pair address questions involving the fan-favorite mutant and his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

In a video posted on Reynold’s official accounts across different social media platforms, the Free Guy actor is seen with Jackman sitting on a couch. The pair start with recognizing everyone’s concern about Logan appearing in the MCU and all the questions that come along with this development.

Jackman and Reynolds start with the question How is Logan alive after the events of his titular film? They then add that this movie, the one with an old Professor Charles Xavier suffering from dementia and a young X-23, happened in 2029 and it’s a totally separate thing from what will go down in Deadpool 3. Reynolds states further that their film would not touch that at all.

As the video goes on, Reynolds is seen attempting to explain what will occur in the upcoming Deadpool movie. Right before he does, Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go starts playing and drowns the pair’s explanation of what’s about to come.

While the song goes on, both Reynolds and Jackman are being vividly animated about their plans for Deadpool and Wolverine as these two fan-favorite characters are bound to make the MCU debut soon. During the first video, Deadpool 3 is slated to release on September 6, 2024, almost two years from now.

During the video, Jackman is seen enacting Logan and fake-stabbing Reynolds’ head. This can be interpreted that when Deadpool 3 hits theaters, both the Merc With A Mouth and the feral mutant will go at each other in a violent manner, which would satisfy MCU fans to no end. The release of this update, along with the previous one, only signifies that the hype machine for Jackman and Reynolds’ upcoming appearance has now begun.