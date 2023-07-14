Three upcoming sequels, Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and Mission: Impossible 8, have all hit massive production roadblocks as the effects of the SAG-AFTRA strike begin trickling in.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the three production stoppages, as well as a number of others including Gladiator 2, Lili & Stitch, and the untitled Formula 1 drama from Apple starring Brad Pitt.

Deadpool 3 was in the midst of its production in the U.K. when the strike hit. They had been in production for just over a month, and set photos and videos have recently made their way online. Ryan Reynolds returns in the threequel as the titular character, and Hugh Jackman makes his return as Wolverine in the film. Shawn Levy — who directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project — helms the film which is currently slated for a May 3, 2024 release date.

Venom 3 had just gotten production started in June. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock/Venom and Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, will step in and make her directorial debut with the threequel on top of writing the script with Hardy. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejijofor are confirmed to be cast in the film in undisclosed roles. The film doesn't have an official release date but both of the first two films had October release dates.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two may have just cast Nick Offerman, but the Tom Cruise-led thrill ride has also had its production halted. It's due to release in less than a year on June 28, but who knows if this stoppage will delay the release date. Dead Reckoning Part One, however, just opened in theaters this week.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will continue to affect various productions, but here's hoping that an agreement can be made before too many repercussions occur and even more tentpole films hit delays.