A new Deadpool 3 set image shows a fallen 20th Century Fox logo and teases some meta-commentary in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman-led MCU film.

The image, which can be seen below, shows a destroyed 20th Century Fox logo that appears to have fallen from grace. You can see Deadpool and Wolverine actors on the set, and this would suggest they have some part in whatever caused the iconic logo to fall.

An apocalyptic 20th Century Fox logo on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/ufSRYGTsrz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2023

This photo does create some questions regarding the plot of Deadpool 3. Is the titular character literally taking on the Fox universe characters? That could explain why Jackman's Wolverine is in the film, but he already kind of did that in the post-credits scene of the second film, no?

Whatever the case, fans have come to expect Reynolds' Deadpool to break the fourth wall. It would be weird for him not to acknowledge the Disney-Fox merger that occurred in 2019. For those that don't remember the Disney-Fox merger, Walt Disney acquired Fox in 2019 and inherited a bunch of properties including the X-Men and Deadpool franchises. This is what allows Deadpool 3 to take place within the MCU, and perhaps these set photos suggest that the titular character will be destroying the Fox universe once and for all.

Shawn Levy, who worked with Ryan Reynolds on both Free Guy and The Adam Project, will direct Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine is just one of the many returns featured in the film including Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Rob Delaney, and Jennifer Garner.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.