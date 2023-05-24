Despite the ongoing WGA writers’ strike, the Marvel train cannot be stopped as Deadpool 3 has started production thanks to an update from Stefan Kapicic. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman-led threequel is set to be released next November.

Thanks to an Instagram story post from Kapicic (which can be seen here), it’s confirmed that Deadpool 3 is now in production. The story, which features some sort of fan-made edit with various characters (including Kapicic’s Colossus) and appears to be from an account called @m.c.u.n, has the statement “Deadpool 3 has started production today.” Given that an actor from the film is posting this image, one can assume that the long-awaited third film is finally in production.

In addition to Kapicic returning, we also know that Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, and Shioli Kutsuna will all return to reprise their roles from the first two Deadpool films. Of course, Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman is reprising his role of Wolverine.

Speaking of Wolverine, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld revealed on Twitter that the third film would be “WAY more of a Wolverine movie.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Also, just FYI – this is WAY more of a Wolverine movie — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 23, 2023

Shawn Levy takes over the director’s chair after a number of collaborations with Reynolds including his last two feature films, Free Guy and The Adam Project. Levy has also directed a number of episodes of Stranger Things and is more than capable of handling an IP as big as Deadpool. Despite the tease from Liefeld, not much is known about the plot of the upcoming film. With production underway, we’ll hopefully get more teases soon.

Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8, 2024.