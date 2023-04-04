The beauty of comic book movies is that no one is ever really dead (looking at you, Chris Evans). These movies often come with a built-in excuse to revive anyone with words like “multiverse” or “quantum realm” being thrown into a sentence of mumbo-jumbo to make it make sense. It looks like Deadpool 3 could be joining that conversation on a couple of accounts, as a non-Wolverine character is also looking to make a surprise return in the upcoming threequel.

You may remember Morena Baccarin as Vanessa from the first two Deadpool films. However, at the beginning of Deadpool 2, Vanessa is killed off within the first few minutes of the film. In the mid-credits scene, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) uses a time machine to save Vanessa (before going off to save Peter). Whether this is canon or not remains to be seen, but the door does appear to be open for Baccarin to return.

Speaking on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Baccarin discussed her future in the Deadpool films (which has since switched over from Fox to Disney as a part of the merger since her last appearance in the franchise). After giving a fair warning of a diplomatic answer to follow, Baccarin seemed pretty candid about her appearing in Deadpool 3: “I’d like to be in it [Deadpool 3], they [Disney] have called me about being in it, right now we have not agreed on terms [laughs]… and everyone’s trying their best and doing their best, but it may or may not work out.”

While you’d think that the love interest of Deadpool may be an integral part of the series, even Rosenbaum himself assumed so, Baccarin doesn’t necessarily see it that way. “I’d like to think so. I do think that this movie, since the requirement of, you know, this Deadpool universe by Marvel-Disney, all that merger that happened, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool,” said Baccarin.

So there you have it. While it always feels like these returns are denied until they happen, we may have to wait until Deadpool 3 to know whether or not Baccarin is coming back. One return we do know is confirmed is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, as Bacarrin talked about in her interview. Logan felt like the perfect send-off for one of the best actors to portray a Marvel hero, but the new creative direction under Disney (and likely a lot of money) pulled Jackman back in to star with Reynolds.

Morena Baccarin has done it all from TV to film. Personally, my first recollection of her was in Gotham where she co-starred with her real-life husband Ben McKenzie. Last year, Baccarin starred alongside Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in The Good House.

Deadpool 3 will be released on November 8, 2024.