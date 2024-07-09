In a new cheeky crossover between Deadpool 3 and The Bachelorette, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the stars promote their new movie.

Deadpool 3 meets The Bachelorette

The ad begins with Jackman's Wolverine laying on a couch. As romantic music plays, Jackman gives up and concedes that he cannot go through with it.

“No, no, no, yes you can,” Reynolds' Deadpool reassures him.

When Wolverine asks what he is even doing, he is told, “You're explaining to Bachelor nation why our movie is a perfect date movie while holding this,” as Reynolds holds a rose.

Wolverine quickly shoots down the ideas, saying he is not doing any of those things. “Yes you are,” Reynolds rebottles. “Because you are a confident, powerful person, and 18-49 year old women are [a] super important demo[graphic] for us, no cap.”

He then claims that “no cap” is what all of his “fellow Gen Z'ers say.” He takes over and handles the rest of the ad. Wolverine is instructed to stay off camera as he turns and looks away.

“Hey nation, Deadpool here, again, to tell you that our movie has everything you love,” he said. “We really zoom in to complex relationship dynamics, there's ample amounts of cheeky humor, and in the end, well, I'm not going to lie, it was quite a payday for us.”

As he goes on, the camera is instructed to zoom in on Wolverine's behind. The Bachelorette crossover ad ends with Deadpool giving a thumbs up in front of Wolverine's bottom.

This was a clever cross-promotion between the two IPs. The Bachelorette just commenced its twenty-first season with Jennifer Tran front and center.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 picks up several years after the previous movie. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for a mission that will affect the entire MCU timeline.

Along the way, he recruits the help of a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Together, they have to go on their mission while taking on a new threat: Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Matthew Macfadyen will also star in the movie as Paradox, a TVA agent.

Several stars from the first two Deadpool movies will return. Morena Baccarin headlines the list as Vanessa Carlysle, Wade's former love interest. Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsuna, and Lewis Tan also reprise their former roles.

Jennifer Garner will return in the movie as Elektra from the Fox Marvel movies. She first played the role in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie. She received her own spin-off movie in 2005 as well. Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane will return as Pyro and Sabretooth, respectively.

Shawn Levy has previously worked with both Reynolds and Jackman. He directed Jackman in 2011's Real Steel and Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

He now directs Deadpool 3 based on a script co-written with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The movie hopes to turn around the MCU's recent box office skid. Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels both underperformed in 2023 making $476 million and $206 million, respectively.