Set photos showing multiple Wade Wilsons suggest audiences will have all the Deadpool they can handle in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 has already been shaping up to make Wade Wilson's MCU debut a wild ride for audiences with the likes of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Jennifer Garner's Elektra already set to appear. New set photos, though, suggest things may get even crazier during the merc with a mouth's multiverse-hoping journey thanks to his own variants.

The latest set photos were posted to social media on Friday showing Wolverine and Deadpool interacting with two wildly different variants of Wade Wilson, according to ComicBookMovie. One variant appears to be a younger, unscarred version of Deadpool with long, flowing hair sporting a much cleaner costume, while the other looks to be the film's take on the cute and furry Dogpool.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld previously teased Deadpool 3 would be a multiverse road trip involving Deadpool and Wolverine, which the set photos appear to reaffirm. The inclusion of Elektra, Toad, Sabretooth, and various other characters from 20th Century Fox's other Marvel films have only leaned into this idea.

EXCLUSIVE images from the #Deadpool3 set, only in InfoMovies! New look at Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman as James Howlett (Wolverine)! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ouenmlo53c — InfoMovies (@infomoviesonx) January 20, 2024

It wouldn't be the first time in the MCU characters directly interacted with their variants, though, as it was a central feature of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch had direct contact with variants from across the multiverse, with varying results, as the battled over the fate of the multiverse-hoping America Chavez.

The inclusion of variants also suggests audiences may introduced to the Deadpool Corps, which Dogpool is a member of, over the course of the film.

Introduced in 2010, the Deadpool Corps was a team put together by Earth-616 Wade Wilson comprised of various other Deadpools from across the multiverse. The team was tasked with stopping a cosmic being known as Awareness from devouring all reality, but would also find themselves in other adventures before disbanding in 2013.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.