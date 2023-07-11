Some new set photos and a video from the set of Deadpool 3 have surfaced and showcase Hugh Jackman in action with his comic-accurate Wolverine suit in addition to a fight between him and Ryan Reynolds' titular character.

The video, which was taken by The Daily Mail, shows Reynolds and Jackman working on a UK beach and seemingly fighting each other. It's impossible to tell what this implies within the context of the story, but it appears to take place near the fallen 20th Century Fox sign — perhaps this is Wolverine's introduction in Deadpool 3. It also appears that Wolverine predominantly dominates the fight — it even looks like he stabs Deadpool in the back at one point with his claws.

New video shows Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman filming the scene! #Deadpool3 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ocGC6cSmGd — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) July 11, 2023

The Daily Mail also got close-up photos that gave better looks at Jackman's Wolverine costume. You can clearly see the blue pattern that goes along the yellow-based suit. Other photos showed Reynolds mask-less and more shots of the crew working.

While Hugh Jackman's return is exciting for many, it also led to some fans having reservations (and rightfully so) about Deadpool 3 potentially undoing the beautiful ending that Logan gave the character. Upon seeing the set video, Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold weighed in and doesn't seem to share that concern.

The director responded to his own tweet from September 27, 2022 (the day Jackman's return was confirmed) that was simply a GIF of Logan's death in the film — no caption or anything. He responded, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I'm all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse, or prequel, time warp or warm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dead friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”

Deadpool 3 is the third film in the trilogy and will be the first in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds and Jackman will lead the film, and a bevy of returning actors from the Fox X-Men and previous Deadpool films alike will be in the film including Morean Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney. Additionally, Jennifer Garner will make her return as Elektra in the film.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.