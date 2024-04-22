A new trailer for Deadpool 3 (aka Deadpool and Wolverine) has dropped. It shows Ryan Reynolds‘ return as the title character and his recruitment of Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine.
The new trailer begins with Jackman's character sitting in a bar. He's cut off but still asks for another drink. That's when Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) approaches him for a mission.
Deadpool 3's mission statement
“Hi, peanut. I'm gonna need you to come with me right now,” Wilson greets him as he slides into the frame. Wolverine then attempts to bring out the claws, which are shortened thanks to the alcohol.
As the trailer continues, we see what Deadpool's mission is. “I'm about to lose everything I ever cared about,” he says as glimpses of his close family and friends, including Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) are shown.
We then see which Wolverine he is recruiting. “This Wolverine let down his entire world,” TVA agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) reveals.
Deadpool and Wolverine then battle, with the latter stabbing the former in his intimate area. As the trailer goes on, we see more of the high-octane action and Reynolds even promises big things for the film: “This is what I'm talking about — big, slow-motion action sequence, who knows if you live or die, let's f**king go,” he exclaims before Wolverine reiterates his last statement.
The trailer ends with Blind Al, Wilson's blind roommate played by Leslie Uggams, offering him cocaine in a meta moment that references MCU head Kevin Feige. “Hey, cocaine is the one thing that [Kevin] Feige said is off-limits,” Wilson swiftly responds.
“What about Bolivian marching powder?” Blind Al retorts. “They know all the slang terms, they have a list.”
The two then list off more terms including “snowboarding,” “disco dust,” white girl, interrupted,” “Forrest Bump, and “do you want to build a snowman?”
What is Deadpool 3?
After the success of the first two Deadpool films — which both grossed over $750 million at the box office — a third was inevitable. However, since Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it took years to develop Deadpool 3.
Finally, though, a third film, properly titled Deadpool and Wolverine, will be released in July 2024. The film follows Ryan Reynolds' character as he is enlisted by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) on a mission to reshape the MCU's timeline. Along the way, he will recruit Jackman's Wolverine to join him.
That was a huge development for the film, as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was killed in Logan. He previously played the role from 2000-17.
Shawn Levy will direct the film. He previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. He also previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel in 2011. Notably, Deadpool 3 is the lone MCU feature film release on the docket for 2024.
Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26.