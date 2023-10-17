Director Shawn Levy reveals Deadpool 3 release update is currently in complete uncertainty on May 3, 2024. This is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which commenced on July 14, 2023. And the current state of AMPTP's decisions.

In an interview related to his forthcoming Netflix series, ‘All the Light We Cannot See,' Levy disclosed that they had completed shooting and editing approximately half of the movie.

Disney refusing to pay their actors fairly has caused the release date of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ to be “in true risk” “We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work & get this movie out next year,” says Shawn Levy (Source: https://t.co/BAwjgcbSXN) pic.twitter.com/ytzBcqquRo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 17, 2023

“I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3.”

Besides Deadpool 3 being affected by SAG-AFTRA strike, the significant production hiatus also put the release date in jeopardy. But Levy conveyed the team's eagerness to resume work and ensure the film's release next year. But only if there are no more to stop them from rolling out the film.

Deadpool 3 features Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Plus, a possible cameo of Taylor Swift after rumors circulated online. However, when asked if Swift is potentially appearing as Dazzler in the movie, Levy remained tight-lipped. He neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, leaving fans to anticipate any official announcements.

Levy also provided insight into the status of “Stranger Things” Season 5, explaining that production awaits the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. He emphasized the cast and crew's desire to resume work since the strike also affected crew members.

Although no Deadpool 3 updates yet, Shawn Levy is excited about his upcoming Netflix series. ‘All the Light We Cannot See' is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. It will premiere on November 2 on Netflix.