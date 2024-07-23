Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer told GamesRadar+ exclusively that Marvel has been doing its own trolling online to hide the cameos.

Director Shawn Levy already announced a few months ago that there are a lot of exciting cameos to look forward to in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The fans heard this and just ran with it. Some have speculated that Taylor Swift will appear as Dazzler. And more recently, with the most recent trailer showing a full body shot of Lady Deadpool, that it could be Swift under the costume. Or even Ryan Reynold's wife, actress Blake Lively.

However, one of the movie's executive producers, Wendy Jacobson said that “there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.” You mean not everything online is true?!

“I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick,” Jacobson added.

“Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't,” she continued.

The third Deadpool film follows the titular characters played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up to save the merc with a mouth's friends and family from a disaster that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) has foretold. Even though one's a fan of someone else finally wearing yellow spandex and the other a brooding hero carrying a dark secret, their bromantic bickering isn't the only thing that may derail the mission as Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) enters the picture.

That's because Cassandra happens to be Professor X's evil alien twin sister. With that said, does this mean that Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier is making a cameo in the movie? The actor has played coy when he was asked about a cameo. Sabretooth and Pyro are there, thanks to the new trailer. But who else could show up?

Fortunately, Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theaters this Friday, July 26. In the US, there are showings as early as Thursday.