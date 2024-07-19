The final Deadpool and Wolverine trailer brings back a familiar face from Logan.

This trailer is a vast change from the previous two. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) explains himself further to Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

Wade gets brutally honest and explains that he wants to succeed on this mission to save his friends. Flashbacks to his friends, including Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), are shown before the two title characters square off in front of the 20th Century Fox logo.

“In my world, you're well-regarded,” Wade tells Wolverine. “You were an X-Man. F**k that, you were the X-Man. Wolverine, he was a hero in my world.”

“Yeah, well, he ain't s**t in mine,” Jackman's character retorts.

He then reveals that Storm, Beast, and Cyclops all asked him to wear the iconic yellow and blue suit. However, he didn't because he “couldn't have them thinking I wanted to be there.”

Logan return

At the end of the Deadpool and Wolverine final trailer, Dafne Keen, who played X-23 in Logan, returns.

“You got the wrong guy,” Wolverine tells her before she turns around.

“You were always the wrong guy until you weren't,” she replies.

The trailer ends with a montage, including a clear shot of Lady Deadpool. When asked if he's ready, Wolverine replies, “F**k yeah, I'm ready! I'm the Wolverine.”

One final joke makes its way into the movie. Wade bugs Wolverine by doing the Spider-Man web-shooting hand motion.

Logan was the final installment in the Jackman-led Wolverine trilogy. James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) directed it and Dafne Keen had a breakout performance in it. Keen has since starred in His Dark Materials and Star Wars: The Acolyte.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up as Wade Wilson is living a quiet life. This is interrupted when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits him for a mission. Along the way, he enlists the help of a reluctant Wolverine.

Together, they go on a journey that has major implications for the MCU timeline. They will have to take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Matthew Macfadyen stars as Mr. Paradox, a TVA agent, as well.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman are familiar faces from the last two Deadpool movies. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić all make their epic returns.

The surprises don't stop there. Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra Natchios, which she played in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil and her subsequent solo movie. Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane will also reprise their roles of Pyro and Sabretooth, respectively.

Shawn Levy directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. He previously worked with both of his stars Reynolds and Jackman.

The former has become a frequent collaborator in recent years. Levy directed Free Guy and The Adam Project. He also directed Jackman in Real Steel in 2011. Jackman subsequently had cameos in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Free Guy.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.