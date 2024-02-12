Hugh Jackman took to social media after the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer release to dig into the MCU characters' rivalry.

Now that the title for Deadpool 3 is officially “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the teaser trailer was released during the Super Bowl, the stars are opening up a bit more about the film on social media. Hugh Jackman even offered up a hilarious ‘fix' to the new title.

Jackman took to X/Twitter with the caption “Fixed it” and changed the title card to read “Wolverine & A–hole”.

Wolverine and Deadpool have a long history of bickering going back to their days in Marvel Comics, and of course in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

This runs counter to the close-knit friendship the actors playing Wolverine and Deadpool, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, seem to share. Jackman and Reynolds were seen hanging out with Taylor Swift in a Chiefs game box suite earlier this season. At the Super Bowl however, it appeared that only Ryan Reynold's wife Blake Lively was in attendance with Swift.

Anticipation is high for Deadpool & Wolverine, as Marvel is hoping it will be a summer tentpole to turn around the recent lackluster fortunes of the MCU. The film was forced to shut down production for many months during the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes last year, but now is in its post-production home stretch and is on track to make its release date of July 26.

Hugh Jackman‘s tweet hints at the raucous vibe Deadpool's addition to the MCU is sure to add with his R-rated superhero sensibility. Deadpool makes a reference in the new trailer to undercutting the Disney image with his antics, and MCU fans are certainly eager to see that balancing act play out in Deadpool & Wolverine.