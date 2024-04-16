The MCU‘s Deadpool and Wolverine isn't a threequel, per se. Shawn Levy's Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film isn't Deadpool 3 according to the director himself.
Speaking to Screen Rant at CinemaCon, Levy claimed his film is its own story. He dubbed the MCU film a “two-hander character adventure.”
“It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3,” Levy revealed. “It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”
Additionally, Levy revealed that Disney has held early test screenings for his MCU film. The reactions have been “extremely, extremely promising.”
“We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising,” Levy said. “I wouldn't say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment.”
Deadpool and Wolverine was one of the many films shown off at CinemaCon from Disney's slate. The studio also gave fans in attendance looks at Captain America: Brave New World and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
Deadpool and Wolverine
Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the former character's series. However, it is the first film for the Ryan Reynolds character within the confines of the MCU. His previous two adventures were a part of 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe.
The first two films were major box office hits. Deadpool grossed over $782 million worldwide at the box office. In 2018, a sequel was released and grossed $734 million.
The film follows Deadpool as he is enlisted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He is tasked with a mission that will affect the entire MCU timeline.
At some point in the adventure, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is brought back into the fold. He previously died at the end of James Mangold's Logan in 2017. How he returns is yet to be seen, but Jackman previously played the role from 2000-2017.
Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, and Karan Soni will also star in the film. Stefan Kapičić will also return from the previous Deadpool films as Colossus.
Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra. She previously played the role in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.
The MCU
The MCU is coming off of a disappointing year. They released three feature films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Three Disney+ series were also released, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and What If? Season 2.
Two of the MCU's 2023 films were box office disappointments. Ant-Man 3 made $476 million at the box office and The Marvels came in even lower with $206 million.
That said, they are hoping that Deadpool and Wolverine can turn things around. With the likes of Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman involved, the odds are in their favor. Plus, the film has a prime summer release date in late July.
Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.