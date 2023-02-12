Last month’s NFC title game is still the talk of the town for many San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles players. Deebo Samuel was the latest player to add fuel to the rivalry between both teams.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Samuel took some time to look back at the 49ers’ NFC Championship game defeat to the Eagles. Veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been lauded as of late for their keen contributions in the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl 57, but Samuel believes that the two defensive backs have garnered too much credit for Philadelphia’s success this year.

“The D-line makes both of them All-Pros,” Samuel said.

Samuel added that while he does “respect” Slay, he is not much fond of Bradberry.

“Trash,” Samuel said of Bradberry.

“Did you see the play that Brandon [Aiyuk] had in the second play of the game … the separation.”

Samuel was alluding to Aiyuk’s 10-yard reception in the early stages of the NFC title game, where he had Bradberry in coverage against him. Overall, Bradberry allowed a 107.3 passer rating when targeted against the 49ers.

The 49ers and the Eagles will meet in the 2023 regular season, which sure will be a contest to watch later this year.