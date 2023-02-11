Even though James Bradberry is no longer a teammate of Daniel Jones, he still is a strong supporter of the New York Giants quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants the best for Jones, and he is hoping to see the fourth-year passer sign off on a $35 million per year deal.

“I hope he gets it,” Bradberry told the New York Post. “I hope he gets 35.”

Jones will become a free agent for the first time in his career in March, as the Giants decided to decline his fifth-year option last year. The Giants will have multiple options over just how to address this dilemma, from signing Jones to a multiyear deal to placing the franchise tag on him. The franchise tag for the quarterback position this year is set at $32.41 million.

From Bradberry’s standpoint, he believes that Jones has already proven to be a “franchise quarterback.”

“I definitely think Daniel’s a franchise quarterback and I think this season showed that and also gave him some confidence in himself to know that he is a franchise quarterback,” Bradberry said. “And he’s definitely got the guys over there supporting him as far as the coaches and the offensive players. I feel like he’s the guy, and they should stick with him.”

Bradberry kept a close watch on Jones throughout the season, and he was left impressed with the passer’s improved play as the campaign progressed.

“I saw his work ethic and his play this year showed it on the field,” Bradberry said. “I also saw how the guys react to him. I always saw that from afar. Like Saquon [Barkley], the offensive linemen, all those guys love him. He’s a great guy and a great quarterback. He can get the ball wherever you need him to get it, and he can also make plays with his legs.

“He checks all the boxes for me.”

Jones featured in 16 regular season games for the Giants in the 2022 campaign, where he recorded 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and seven rushing touchdowns. He finished in 11th place in the voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.