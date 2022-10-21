Deebo Samuel’s fantasy football outlook after 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey is a game-changer for the 49ers’ offense, as he can make an impact in the rushing and receiving game. Naturally, McCaffrey’s presence will also have an impact on Deebo Samuel, so let’s look at the fantasy football outlook for Samuel after this trade.

McCaffrey will be inserted into a talented offense alongside Samuel. On the season, CMC has 85 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has 33 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown. He will add another element to this 49ers’ offense as a proven elite running back.

Samuel has been used as a running back at times in the offense. He is a versatile weapon who emerged as a top player in the league last season.

So, here’s how Deebo Samuel’s fantasy value will change after the CMC trade.

Deebo Samuel’s Fantasy Value After CMC Trade

Prior to the Christian McCaffrey trade, Samuel hauled in 27 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Samuel is currently ranked as the 11th-best wide receiver in Yahoo PPR leagues, which is a step down in production from last season, where he ranked as the No. 3 receiver, only trailing Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams.

However, that has come with the transition from Trey Lance, who got injured, leading to Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the starting spot once again. The offense will now have the addition of McCaffrey, which is a major improvement, as the 49ers were using a committee before he arrived.

So, this leaves Deebo Samuel in a tough spot for fantasy. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is an offensive guru and finds ways to get his best players involved, but having McCaffrey will likely limit Samuel’s snaps out of the backfield. Samuel will be used more at his natural position at receiver and in jet motion. There was a big talking point this offseason as Samuel was in contract negotiations about his usage as a back. He preferred to play wide receiver, and this could be an exciting move for him. McCaffrey can take a bulk of the carries in the backfield, allowing Samuel to dominate at receiver.

A potential formation could include McCaffrey and Samuel, both in the backfield, which could lead to some explosive plays as it would be hard for the defense to defend. However, it is yet to be known how Shanahan will adapt his system.

Overall, Samuel and the 49ers’ offense will be adjusted as they fit McCaffrey into the equation. He will still get his touches, but his production will likely go down as they try to get everyone involved. McCaffrey will require the defense’s attention, which could free up Samuel in certain spots. However, even then, it is not guaranteed, as Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle will still be utilized in the offense.

Deebo Samuel’s ceiling with Christian McCaffrey in the offense is not as high, making him a low-end WR1 for fantasy football. He won’t be the same guy he was by the end of last season, but he should still finish the year as a top-15 wideout as San Francisco’s offense aims to take a step forward to help them become a top Super Bowl contender.