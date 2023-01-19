Dehya has been officially revealed as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 3.5! Read on for her skills, talents, materials, and more.

Dehya Details

“The Eremites,” a loosely-organized mercenary organization, is Sumeru’s most powerful armed force. They consist of many mercenaries and bands of warriors-for-hire who carry out assignments independently.

One such brigade is the “Blazing Beasts,” whose most renowned member is Dehya, also known as the “Flame-Mane.”

“Flame-Mane” Dehya is a 5-star Pyro Claymore character set to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.5. Her Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining up to 28.8% on max ascension. Her birthday is currently unknown.

Dehya’s constellation is called Mantichora, literally meaning “Manticore,” in line with the lioness theme of her character. This has been consistent throughout her official reveal and datamined content. Her affiliation lies within the Eremites.

The information below did not come from an official source and should be taken with a grain of salt. It may not exactly represent Dehya when she releases in Version 3.5.

Dehya Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Dehya to max. All of these materials are obtainable as of Genshin Impact Version 3.4, so you can start pre-farming for her immediately.

168 Sand Grease Pupa

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Pyro Regisvines and Pyro Hypostases): 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Eremite drops: 18 Faded Red Satin 30 Trimmed Red Silk 36 Rich Red Brocade

Semi-Intransient Matrices drops: 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Dehya Talent Materials

Each of Dehya’s three battle talents require the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. All of these materials are also obtainable now.

Eremite drops: 6 Faded Red Satin 22 Trimmed Red Silk 31 Rich Red Brocade

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Praxis 21 Guide to Praxis 38 Philosophies of Praxis

Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Puppet Strings

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Dehya Skills

Normal Attack: Gold-Duster Assault

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her martial arts.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Molten Inferno

This art of Dehya’s own invention changes its method of use depending on the combat situation.

Indomitable Flame

This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself present at the time.

Deals AoE Pyro DMG, and creates a field known as Fiery Sanctum.

DMG: 112.88% – 203.18% – 239.87% (lv 1-10-13)

Ranging Flame

This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya herself already exist.

Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position.

A Fiery Sanctum field created this way will inherit the original duration of the previous field.

DMG: 132.8% – 225.76% – 282.2% (lv 1-10-13)

Fiery Sanctum

When an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field takes DMG, the field will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG to them. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5s.

Active characters within this field have their resistance to interruption increased, and when such characters take DMG, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and flow into Redmane’s Blood. Dehya will then take this DMG over 10s. When the mitigated DMG stored by Redmane’s Blood reaches or goes over a certain percentage (200%) of Dehya’s Max HP, she will stop mitigating DMG in this way.

Only 1 Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself can exist at the same time.

DMG: 68.8% – 123.84% – 146.2% (lv 1-10-13)

Mitigation: 32% – 50% – 56% (lv 1-10-13)

Duration: 12 seconds

“Walk this fiery ordeal with me, purging all impurity, just as a beast of flame must descend ablaze.”

The cooldown of this skill is 20 seconds.

Elemental Burst: The Lioness’ Bite

Unleashing her burning anger and casting her blade aside like an inconvenience, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and gains resistance to interruption.

In this state, Dehya will automatically and continuously unleash the Flame-Mane’s Fists, dealing Pyro DMG, and when its duration ends, she will unleash an Incineration Drive kick, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

In this state, her Normal Attacks will be replaced by Roaring Barrage. Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4 after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike will increase the trigger speed of the next Flame-Mane’s Fist strike.

If a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya’s own Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno, exists when this ability is unleashed, Dehya will retrieve it, and then create another field once Blazing Lioness’ duration expires. This field will then take on the retrieved field’s duration at the moment of its retrieval.

“Even the flowing flames must obey her rage and at her command become her fangs and claws.”

Flame-Mane’s Fist DMG: 127.2% – 228.96% – 270.3% (lv 1-10-13)

Incineration Drive DMG: 156.8% – 282.24% – 333.2%

Duration: 4 seconds

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Energy Cost: 70 seconds

Passive Talents

The Sunlit Way

Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00).

Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Unstinting Succor

Within 6 seconds after unleashing Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness’ Bite, Dehya will take 60% less DMG when she takes on DMG from Redmane’s Blood.

If this ability is triggered again while it is still in effect, its remaining duration will be increased by 6s.

Stalwart and True

When her HP is less than 30%, Dehya will recover 20% of her Max HP and will restore 10% of her Max HP every 2s for the next 10s. This effect can only be triggered once every 20s.

Dehya Constellations

The Flame Incandescent

Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following attacks: Molten Inferno‘s DMG will be increased by 1% of her Max HP. The Lioness’ Bite‘s DMG will be increased by 2% of her Max HP.



The Sand-Blades Glittering

When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 6.s

Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum field exists on the field, the active character(s) within the field will increase the DMG dealt by the next Fiery Sanctum coordinated attack by 25% when they are attacked.

A Rage Swift as Fire

Increases the Level of The Lioness’ Bite by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

An Oath Abiding

When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during The Lioness’ Bite hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2% of her Max HP. This effect can occur once every 0.2s.

The Alpha Unleashed

Increases the Level of Molten Inferno by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Burning Claws Cleaving

The CRIT Rate of The Lioness’ Bite is increased by 10%.

Additionally, after a Flame-Mane’s Fist attack hits an opponent and deals CRIT Hits during a single use of The Lioness’ Bite, it will cause the CRIT DMG of The Lioness’ Bite to increase by 15% for the rest of its duration and extend that duration by 0.5s. This effect can trigger every 0.2s. The duration can be extended for a maximum of 2s, and CRIT DMG can be increased by a maximum of 60%.

Other Dehya Details

Dehya’s special dish is calleed “Goldflame Pot,” made by cooking Gilded Pot with Dehya

Description: Dehya’s specialty. As you open the unassuming lid, the supple meat that lies within is so tender one could get drunk on the sensation of it slipping between your lips… It seems that Dehya’s dab kitchen hand is as steady as her sword-arm.

HoYoverse Introduction

“Sing a song, sing along, take your sitar, let’s sing all day long.”

“Sing my sword, sing my bow, sing my tattered ban-dan-oh.”

“Fear no one, fear no lad, only fear if Dehya is mad.”

“We love Dehya, she’s beautiful and strong. Oh, our precious Dehya, we’ll never do you wrong.”

— A song sung by the members of “Blazing Beasts” around the campfire