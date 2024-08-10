In a significant boost to its offensive line, the Colorado Buffaloes, led by head coach Deion Sanders, have secured former LSU and HBCU standout lineman Kardell Thomas, according to Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated.

Thomas, who brings a championship pedigree from LSU's 2019 title-winning team, will join the Buffaloes following a successful stint at Florida A&M. At LSU, Thomas was part of a formidable squad that included future NFL stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase. His collegiate career, however, was briefly interrupted by a preseason ankle injury that limited his playtime.

During his tenure at LSU, Thomas participated in 11 games, making two starts, and logging 206 snaps. He transferred to Florida A&M for the 2023 season, where he played a pivotal role in the team's offense. Under his protection, the team improved its rushing statistics in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), climbing from last place in 2022 to seventh in 2023.

Thomas's presence on the field was also instrumental in the success of former Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who earned accolades as the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and shared the Deacon Jones Trophy with North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard, awarded to the top HBCU football player in the nation by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The team eventually went on to win the SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl over Howard University 30-26, finishing the season 12-1.

The acquisition of Thomas is seen as a strategic move for Sanders and the Buffaloes, who are looking to bolster their offensive line. Thomas will be part of a group that includes eight additional linemen, most notably five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. This depth is expected to enhance the protection of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and contribute to a successful offensive performance as Colorado competes in the Big 12 this season.

Many pundits and college football fans believe that improved offensive line performance for the Buffaloes are one of the main keys to success. Former Undisputed host Skip Bayless stated that Shedeur Sanders has the potential to be the best quarterback in the nation with an improved offensive line in a June episode of his version of the program.

“He is as seasoned and experienced a college quarterback as you're going to get. And all that was missing last year, the biggest piece to the puzzle last year was they just couldn't protect him. And, and Joel Klatt in the interview said, ‘Hey, if you could just cut your sacks in half, Deion, cut them to under 25 from 50 down to 25.' He's the most sack quarterback in the land, in the country. They went out, we had the kid on, Jordan Seaton from DC, from your neck of the woods. He's the best left tackle as a recruit, as a freshman in the country…Jordan Seaton, by all accounts, is going to be a big-time pro football player. And I liked what I heard from him here. Because he said, sat right in your seat there and said it's going to change for Shedeur next year.”

With these additions, Sanders continues to reshape the Buffaloes roster, aiming for a competitive edge in the upcoming season. The Buffaloes will begin the 2024 campaign by playing the perennial FCS contending North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, August 29th at 8 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.