Shedeur Sanders emulated Tom Brady this past weekend when he led Colorado football to an overtime comeback victory over Colorado State. Shedeur led a key game-tying drive in the 4th quarter to even the score at 28 points each. Shedeur and Colorado would then put up 15 points in overtime to seal the 43-35 win over Colorado State.

Following the game, Shedeur talked about channeling his inner Brady on that drive, saying, “All I was thinking was Brady mode.”

Tom Brady and Shedeur have texted after every game, when Brady messaged Shedeur following the impressive TCU game. Brady has become both a fan and mentor to Shedeur. Coach Deion Sanders has since spoken on much Brady means to his since son.

During an appearance on the Let's Go Podcast with Tom Brady, Jim Gray, and Larry Fitzgerald, Deion said, “[Shedeur] loves you to life. When you was on the field with him showing him little things, he took all that stuff to heart. You have no idea how many times I use you to get on his butt… ‘So you think Tom [Brady] bought a Rolls Royce Phantom in college?’”

Shedeur has rightfully earned the attention of many NFL stars — like Tom Brady — after leading Colorado football to a 3-0 record. Deion's son has put up monster numbers through three games, including throwing for 10 touchdowns so far and having at least 340 passing yards in all three wins. Even though Colorado State was Shedeur's worst game so far because he threw his first interception of the year, he still had an incredible stat-line going 38-47 for 348 yards and four touchdowns with the pick.