As Jordan Seaton's commitment to Colorado remains in limbo, Deion Sanders and Colorado sign Seaton's IMG Academy teammate Cash Cleveland.

Deion Sanders and Colorado are continuing to build their roster amid Jordan Seaton's looming commitment decision. The Buffaloes landed Jordan Seaton's former IMG Academy teammate and fellow offensive line member Cash Cleveland. Cleveland announced his intention to commit to Colorado on yesterday during National Signing Day.

Cash Cleveland, starting Center for IMG Academy, played alongside Jordan Seaton. Has now Committed to Colorado. Listed as 6’3 285 #SkoBuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/nJArwDGkC2 — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) December 22, 2023

Cleveland chose the Buffaloes over offers from Georgia Tech, South Florida, and Tennessee. Cleveland's commitment is key as Jordan Seaton seems to be poised to flip his commitment. Seaton made headlines earlier this month after joining Undisputed to boldly declare that he is committing to Colorado.

“For the next 3-to-4 years I will be going to the University of Colorado.”

Seaton explained why he chose Colorado over other schools that offered him up to that point.

“You’ve got to believe in Coach Prime,” Seaton said. “Having the opportunity to play with somebody who’s done it at the highest level, a [Hall of Fame] level. Very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, they’re amazing. You know how they go. If you ain’t rocking with us and you claim you’re a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado?”

However, it seems as if things have changed as Seaton has been aggressively recruited by other programs. 247Sports's Steve Wiltfong reported that Seaton visited Maryland after he committed to Colorado and that the Terrorphins have been aggressively trying to get him to flip his recruitment.

“As we continue to keep tabs on Maryland's chances of flipping five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, 247Sports has learned that Mike Locksley and the Terrapins hosted the IMG Academy standout and Colorado commit over the weekend. This is real down the stretch. Locksley has been recruiting Seaton for nearly four years and the DMV native is thinking about playing closer to home,” he reported on 247Sports.com

Cleveland's recruitment to Colorado is a key acquisition amid Seaton's recruiting situation as the Buffaloes look to rebuild their offensive line to protect returning star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It also can serve as a signal to Seaton, recruiting his teammate and fellow offensive line member at IMG Academy to the team and swallowing him to start his college journey with a familiar face.

Only time will tell what move Seaton will make. But, Colorado is continuing to build a team with the hopes of contending in the Big 12 next season.