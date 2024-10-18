Shedeur Sanders will likely enter the NFL Draft after this season, which already has Deion talking about potential landing spots. Deion joined Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on The NightCap Show and mentioned the Miami Dolphins as a candidate. He mentioned the uncertainty around Tua Tagovailoa as a reason why the Dolphins would be a great fit. It's a hot take and a bold move to already start naming teams where his son could land. However, it shouldn't be a big surprise after how Sanders' tenure at Colorado has gone so far.

Deion has been making claims like this since last season. He also went on a podcast and named teams where both Shedeur and his other son Shilo will not be playing. The issue with that outburst was that Shilo isn't a can't-miss NFL prospect. Shedeur will undoubtedly get an opportunity with an NFL team no matter what his father says, but Shilo is a different story. He was an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, but a couple of injuries and poor play have people questioning his NFL prospects. Deion even went off on his son's play after Colorado's loss to Kansas State.

Another interesting angle for the Sanders' NFL Draft narrative is what Deion will do once Shedeur and Travis Hunter turn pro. Sanders and Hunter committed to Jackson State University after Deion became their head coach. When Deion took the position at Colorado, Shedeur and Hunter followed the NFL Hall of Famer to the Buffaloes. Will Deion have any interest in sticking around in Boulder if Hunter and Shedeur aren't on the team anymore? Shilo will likely leave this year as well, which puts Deion in a difficult situation.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders' football relationship

Shedeur grew up in Tyler, Texas, but played high school football at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill. Deion was the school's offensive coordinator, which helped Shedeur to an unbelievable senior season. Shedeur completed 251 of 366 pass attempts for 3,702 yards and 43 touchdowns. Shedeur was a four-star prospect who committed to Florida Atlantic but flipped after Deion became head coach of Jackson State.

Deion named Shedeur the starting quarterback heading into the 2021 fall season. Shedeur threw for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SWAC. He also won the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman in FCS.

Shedeur took another step in his sophomore season, competing 70.6% of his passes with 3,723 yards, 40 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and the nation's top HBCU player. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 Celebration Bowl, which aligned with Deion's rumored job opportunity at Colorado.

Shedeur showed no signs of being afraid of the moment in the Power Five. He became Deion's starting quarterback and threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first game. Shedeur finished the season with 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Shedeur entered the 2024 season with high hopes of being a top NFL draft pick. He and Deion have been fighting poor play from the offensive line for most of the season, but Shedeur has somehow made it work. It's crazy, but Shedeur may be so good that he and Deion could go against the norm and decide which uniform Sanders will wear in the 2025 NFL season.