A great shift has occurred once again in the college football landscape, with conference realignment once again the culprit, yet this time it centers more around one man instead of a conference. That man, of course, is Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, the former NFL superstar turned head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Amidst all the swirling rumors and speculations, the undeniable truth emerges that Sanders played a central and crucial role in Colorado's decision to bid adieu to the Pac-12 and reunite with the Big 12.

What was Colorado before Deion Sanders?

What was the appeal to Colorado before Sanders? It sure wasn't the Colorado football program. Going off last season alone, the Buffaloes only won a single game, being one of the worst teams in all of college football. Including last season, they've only won 24 games in six seasons, with their last 10-win season back in 2016, which was their first since 2001. Since they entered the Pac-12 back in 2011, they've never won the conference.

And if basketball is what the Big 12 was looking for, then that wasn't much better either. Outside of winning the Pac-12 Championship in 2012, the Buffaloes haven't fared well in the men's NCAA tournament, only placing in the tournament five times since joining the conference, getting no further than the second round.

This is the Coach Prime effect

Sanders has been changing the game ever since he got to Colorado, making him an integral part of this move.

“If everything I'm hearing is true, I applaud our [Athletic Director] Rick George for choosing the best scenario for all athletics at CU,” Sanders said, via 247Sports' Carl Reed. “This move is a game changer and we plan on changing the game.”

Through flair, pomp and circumstance, and a couple of Louis bags, Sanders has changed the game in college football. Even though it's still in the early stages of development, he's single-handedly rearranged the structure on how to rebuild a program. Sanders, like he has anywhere he's been, has made himself a valuable asset, to where he can make you believe just by the way he speaks through his unfiltered, yet charismatic flawed nature. His methods are flashy, brilliant and unique — which is literally the opposite of every other college football coach in America.

Since Sanders' arrival as head coach, Colorado football has witnessed a record attendance at their spring game, a staggering increase in merchandise sales and social media followers, and a sold-out season ticket allocation, culminating in the first full home game sellout since 2019. All these achievements seemed reason enough for the Big 12 to make an offer to bring the Buffaloes back home.

Texas recruiting will help Colorado

Outside of the financial aspects of this move, where Colorado is expected to receive a full Big 12 share from the lucrative ESPN/FOX media deal in its first season, amounting to a staggering $31.7 million, the state of Texas plays a major factor in the move.

Sanders was a driving force behind this move, urging the Buffaloes to embrace the Big 12 as it would enhance their recruiting prospects in the talent-rich state of Texas, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, via Twitter. While not the sole motive behind this maneuver, Sanders believed that being part of a league with a strong foothold in the Lone Star State could provide unprecedented visibility for Colorado's recruitment efforts.

Undeniably, the potential for better visibility in Texas does offer exciting prospects for Sanders and his coaching staff. With his 2024 class yet to take any real shape, currently ranking No. 61 in the country, according to 247Sports, perhaps this was a well calculated move on the part of Sanders and the Buffaloes football team.

Sanders is obviously very familiar with the state of Texas, but not just for playing with the Dallas Cowboys. He started his coaching career as a head coach at Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded back in 2012, then later became head coach at Triple A Academy, and later an offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School where he helped coach his sons, Shilo and Shedeur.

Ultimately, Deion Sanders' presence and vision have ignited a seismic shift in Colorado's football trajectory. His determination to push for a return to the Big 12, along with the university's strategic decision-making, has set the stage for what should be an intriguing chapter in the Buffaloes' future. But before they open the doors to their new homes in 2024, they'll first have to make it through one more season of Pac-12 football, where they have a formidable schedule. Including starting off with one of the Big 12's best teams from last year and runner up to the College Football Playoff, TCU.

As usual, all eyes will be on Coach Prime. But that's probably just the way he likes it.