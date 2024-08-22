ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Delaware State-Hawaii prediction and pick.

We made it, everyone! We made it through another seemingly endless eight months without college football. The sport is back in action with four games involving FBS teams on Saturday. This is the last one of the four, and it will be on the island of Hawaii. You will need to find a streaming service for which you might have to pay, or you can just follow the game online. At any rate, it's a new season with a new chance to look at various college football programs and see what — if anything — has changed from 2023.

Hawaii was 5-8 last year. The Rainbow Warriors face a brutal travel schedule every year because of their location. Their athletic program is not rich in resources. They are not operating with logistical advantages against most FBS teams. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that they want to open their season not with a challenging game against an FBS team — they played a home-and-home with Vanderbilt of the SEC the past two seasons — but with an FCS game they can realistically win so that they get off to a good start and have a better chance of making a bowl game. They can play a lot of players against an FCS team, banking on the likelihood that the game won't be close in the fourth quarter and can go deep into their roster.

Delaware State was 1-10 last season. The Hornets scored a win over a small-college opponent and lost the games in their conference. They usually got blown out but did play a few of their conference games competitively, staying in the hunt throughout all 60 minutes. The program has nowhere to go but up. It will be interesting to see if progress can be made at DSU this season. Getting an island trip to start the season is a fun little bonus for these athletes, who have absolutely nothing to lose in Week 0.

Why Delaware State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, at 39.5 points. Even though Delaware State got pounded a lot last year, it's not as though Hawaii is a high-level team, having won only five games last season. This is not Georgia. This is not even a top-25 team such as Oklahoma State or Texas A&M. With a spread this big, Delaware State just needs one really good quarter to likely cover. If the Hornets tie Hawaii in one of the four quarters, Hawaii would need to outscore DSU by 40 in the other three quarters to cover. This means Hawaii would likely need to win three different quarters 14-0 to cover. Just one DSU field goal would make the score 42-3. DSU covers if that is the final score.

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

Delaware State lost by very large margins a lot last season. Hawaii scored an upset of Air Force last season and was very competitive in the Mountain West. The Rainbow Warriors can definitely blow the doors off this game.

Final Delaware State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Hawaii, but we think you should pass on this game because Week 0 in college football is so notoriously hard to calibrate.

Final Delaware State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: Hawaii -39.5