PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev kicks off the main card with the heavyweight championship matchup between Denis Goltsov and Oleg Popov. Goltsov is coming off three consecutive finishes as he makes his second appearance in the PFL Championship in as many years meanwhile, Popov is riding a 17-fight winning streak as he has won all three of his fights in the PFL SmartCage en route to his first appearance in the PFL Championship. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Goltsov-Popov prediction and pick.

Denis Goltsov (35-8) is looking to finally get over the hump and win his first PFL Championship after his fifth season. He came up short in his last season when he dropped a fight against Renan Ferreira the eventual Champion. Now, Goltsov gets to finally secure his long-awaited PFL Championship and $1 Million check when he takes on the surging Oleg Popov this Friday.

Oleg Popov (19-1) is on a massive 17-fight winning streak that has gone on for the last eight years after suffering his first and only professional loss back in 2016. Since then Popov has fought for numerous promotions but has ended up with a 4-0 record during his time with Bellator (1-0) and PFL (3-0). Now, Popov will look to finish the job when he takes on longtime PFL veteran Denis Goltsov for the PFL Heavyweight Championship and the $1 Million prize.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Denis Goltsov-Oleg Popov Odds

Denis Goltsov: +110

Oleg Popov: -130

Why Denis Goltsov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tim Johnson – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 29 (18 KO/TKO /11 SUB)

Denis Goltsov is poised to capture the 2024 PFL Heavyweight Championship, with Oleg Popov standing as his final obstacle. Goltsov's impressive 3-0 record in the regular season, accumulating 10 points, demonstrates his dominance in the division. His experience and well-rounded skill set give him a significant edge over Popov, who, despite his undefeated record, has shown less finishing ability with only 8 points.

Goltsov's path to the finals, including a TKO victory over Timothy Johnson in the semifinals, showcases his ability to perform under pressure. His extensive MMA record of 35-8-0 provides him with a wealth of experience to draw from in high-stakes situations. While Popov is a formidable opponent, Goltsov's proven track record in the PFL format and his ability to secure finishes make him the favorite to emerge victorious and claim the 2024 PFL Heavyweight Championship.

Why Oleg Popov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Linton Vassell – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 (9 KO/TKO /3 SUB)

Oleg Popov is set to win the 2024 PFL Heavyweight Championship, showcasing a remarkable streak of 17 consecutive victories. His undefeated run in the PFL, with a record of 3-0 this season, highlights his consistency and resilience. Popov's path to the finals included decisive victories over formidable opponents like Steve Mowry and Linton Vassell, demonstrating his ability to adapt and overcome different fighting styles13. His background as a Master of Sports in ARB and his experience in various promotions have honed his skills, making him a well-rounded fighter.

Facing Denis Goltsov, Popov's strategic prowess and mental toughness will be crucial. Goltsov's experience is formidable, but Popov's momentum and technical versatility give him an edge. Popov's ability to execute precise strikes and maintain control in grappling exchanges will be key in neutralizing Goltsov's attacks. With his impressive track record and tactical acumen, Popov is well-positioned to claim the heavyweight title and solidify his status as a top contender in the PFL.

Final Denis Goltsov-Oleg Popov Prediction & Pick

In the 2024 PFL Heavyweight Championship, Denis Goltsov is expected to defeat Oleg Popov and secure the title. With a record of 35-8, Goltsov brings a wealth of experience and knockout power, having finished 18 of his victories by KO. His recent performances showcase his striking ability and tactical grappling, which will be crucial in this matchup. Goltsov's three-fight winning streak, including dominant finishes, positions him as a formidable opponent for Popov. While Popov enters the fight with an impressive 19-1 record and an incredible 17-fight winning streak, he may struggle against Goltsov's size and striking prowess. Popov's wrestling and pressure fighting style will be tested against Goltsov’s ability to maintain distance and counter effectively. If Goltsov can utilize his reach advantage and keep the fight standing, he is likely to secure a victory by knockout or unanimous decision. As they face off on Friday, Goltsov's experience and skill set make him the favorite to claim the championship title and the $1 million prize.

Final Denis Goltsov-Oleg Popov Prediction & Pick: Denis Goltsov (+102)