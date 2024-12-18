Trinity Rodman, Olympic gold medalist and rising star in women’s soccer, recently opened up about her strained relationship with her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The 21-year-old didn’t hold back, calling her father “selfish” and criticizing his absence during critical moments of her upbringing.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity shared, expressing how hearing his voice stirs up painful memories. Her comments shed light on the difficult experiences she endured growing up, including a period of homelessness. At one point, Trinity and her family lived in a Ford Expedition, struggling to make ends meet despite her father earning millions during his NBA career.

“Hearing his voice is painful.” – Trinity Rodman

Trinity revealed that her parents’ relationship dissolved due to her father’s partying lifestyle and inability to prioritize family. “My mom had to choose her dignity and our well-being,” she explained, recalling the strain of growing up with limited financial support after her parents’ divorce in 2012. Despite sporadic gestures of generosity, Trinity described Dennis as controlling, prioritizing material displays over genuine care.

A Complicated Relationship Continues

Today, Trinity’s connection with her father remains fragile. While Dennis made headlines by showing up unannounced at her playoff match in 2021, she revealed they rarely spoke before or after the visit. This absence has defined much of their relationship, leaving Trinity to navigate feelings of disappointment while continuing to make history on the soccer field.

As a standout player for the Washington Spirit, Trinity has become a key figure in the US Women’s National Team, contributing three goals and an assist during the gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics. Yet, even as she achieves remarkable milestones, her father’s absence looms large.

Trinity explained that she still answers her father’s calls, not out of personal need but for her own peace of mind. “I want to know that I tried. If something happens, I’ll know I did what I could,” she said.

While their bond remains a work in progress, Trinity Rodman continues to thrive, carving her own legacy in the sports world. Balancing family challenges with professional triumphs, she has proven her resilience both on and off the field.