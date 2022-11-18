Published November 18, 2022

By Rachel Strand · 4 min read

The Denver Broncos have had a less-than-ideal start to their 2022 season. Entering Week 11, the Broncos have posted a miserable 3-6 record, leaving them in third place in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders are even below them in the basement of the AFC West with a record of 2-7, and now these two cellar dwellers get to face off again. Let’s make some Broncos Week 11 predictions for this matchup against the Raiders.

This game will be the second matchup of the season between the two bitter rivals. During the first matchup, the Raiders managed to squeak out the win over the Broncos in a poor offensive showing from both teams. Does the Week 11 rematch between the Broncos and Raiders look like it could be another offensive snoozer? Based on how both teams have performed in recent weeks, there is a good chance it could be. But, hopefully, this time Denver manages to get the victory.

Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 11 predictions against the Raiders.

3. Patrick Surtain II will continue to lock down the opposition’s best WR

In only his second year in the NFL, cornerback Patrick Surtain II has already established himself as one of the league’s best cornerbacks. In his career, he has already covered the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Williams, DK Metcalf, and more. He has been more than up to the task of keeping them under wraps.

Opposing quarterbacks rarely throw in Surtain’s direction, and for good reason. PFF currently has Surtain ranked as the best cornerback in the league with a grade of 87.2. He also earned a stellar grade of 92.0 in single coverage.

In Week 11, Surtain will likely be tasked with guarding the Raiders’ most intimidating wide receiver in Davante Adams. While the Raiders haven’t done much offensively, the Broncos can’t afford to overlook Adams. Surtain will likely do a great job keeping Adams under wraps, and this matchup will be insanely fun to watch.

2. Broncos’ offensive line will be the worst-performing unit

In recent weeks, Russell Wilson has faced an onslaught of pressure from opposing defenses. This was epitomized in the Broncos’ brutal Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, in which Wilson was sacked six times and hit a whopping 18 times. Not surprisingly, Denver’s offense rarely conducted full drives in that game.

I'm pretty sure a high school team could get a sack on the Broncos offensive line right now. Worst I've ever seen it, honestly. — Rachel Strand (@RachelNFL) November 13, 2022

There will likely be very little improvement along the offensive line, considering how decimated by injuries the unit is. Currently, Denver’s offensive line is made up of mostly backups. This includes a third-string center, so don’t be surprised if there are handoff/hiking issues between the center and Wilson in Week 11.

If the Broncos want any chance at winning, they must keep Wilson upright as much as they can. But with how poorly the unit has performed through the entire season (even with the starters), it’s hard to imagine night-and-day-type improvement. Wilson will likely see himself sacked multiple times by the Raiders’ defensive line. But will the Broncos be able to overcome these struggles to somehow formulate a win?

1. Brandon McManus will be Broncos’ leading scorer

A kicker being the leading scorer is pretty crazy, right? Unfortunately, this looks like it could be the case for the Broncos this Sunday.

Denver is currently ranked last in the league in points per game, averaging a measly 14.6 points. If the Broncos struggle to keep Wilson safe, there is a high probability the offense will have a lot of drives that will stall. However, having McManus be the leading scorer means the offense will have to move enough to get into field goal range. Will the Broncos be able to do that, or will they struggle with multiple three-and-outs?

McManus is a pretty reliable kicker, and he will also be kicking at an altitude he has been used to for the majority of his career. With Denver’s red-zone struggles being a painful pattern through the entire season, McManus could get a few field goals under his belt and end up being the Broncos’ lead scorer on the day.