Whatever Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix cannot get through the air, he's more than comfortable picking it up on the ground. He proved that against the New Orleans Saints again on Thursday night, as Denver obliterated New Orleans by a final score of 33-10. The Broncos were up 33-3 in the final moments before a garbage-time touchdown made the game slightly closer. Overall, Nix finished with ten carries for 75 yards and was part of a Denver rushing attack that totaled 225 yards on the ground. After the game, Nix was asked about his ability to run the football and complimented guys like Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.

“Well, I think it’s just an added bonus,” said Nix. “Obviously, you want to run the ball. Running backs have special ways to get behind the O-line. (But) at times, things break down, and those hidden yards I think are really important. They get extra first downs and they’re ways to just sneak some yards in.”

Nix wasn’t the only impressive runner for the Broncos in the victory. Williams carried the football 14 times for 88 yards and found the end zone twice for a pair of touchdowns. Nix completed 16-26 passes for 164 yards and, most importantly, didn’t have a turnover. Still, his and Williams’ legs and a stout defensive effort were the most significant reasons Denver won.

What's next for Bo Nix and the Broncos

After defeating the Saints, the Broncos are now 4-3 on the season and have another impressive road win under their belts. If Bo Nix and the offense continue to click, the playoffs will become a legitimate conversation for the first time since 2015. The win over New Orleans is also Denver's fourth in five games, giving the team momentum into a mini-bye week.

The time off will be great for the Broncos to get healthier for a possible stretch run. It also helps that their next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, are among the NFL's worst. They’ve gone 32-73 since 2018, the NFL’s worst record. The Panthers have not had a winning season since ’17. They've benched Bryce Young two games into the season to start 36-year-old Andy Dalton. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina has lost three games in a row, falling to 1-5.

Carolina’s defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone, allowing a league-high 33.8 points a game—the most in the Super Bowl era through six games—and often forcing the Panthers into shootouts. If Denver keeps its eye on the ball, it can take care of business on extra rest. Good teams can beat bad teams. It's time the Broncos prove they're a good team.