Eight lucky HBCU students received some knowledge from one of the greatest actors of all time, Denzel Washington, on the topic of success. The eight students from seven HBCUs participated in a virtual roundtable discussion last month.

“This was a timeless & legendary moment to curate an HBCU roundtable discussion with eight current students and, of course, our hero, Mr. Denzel Washington—thank you for pouring your knowledge and wisdom into our next generation of future leaders! It’s always a blessing to receive guidance from experience as the torch is being passed,” said DJ Jae Murphy, who posted a snippet of the virtual roundtable on his Instagram account.

During the discussion, the students expressed their admiration and praised Washington for his roles in films such as Training Day. He then sent his best wishes and hoped for the aspiring creator's future success.

“There’s no question about it—I have been blessed. There’s no question about you being the future. So, my prayer for you is that you take the baton in whatever your given field is and that you run with it. That you excel, which I know you are doing, and that you would excel and do your best.”

Although Washington didn’t graduate from an HBCU, he has several HBCU ties through his family, acting work, and philanthropy. His son and fellow actor, David John Washington, is an alumnus of Morehouse College. He graduated from the college in 2006.

In 2007, Washington starred as Melvin B. Tolson in the historical drama The Great Debaters, which he also directed. The Great Debaters follows the story of the 1935 debate team at Wiley College. Years after starring in the film, Washington donated $1 million to Wiley College back in 2021 through his Denzel Washington Family Foundation. The funds were used to support the debate team at Wiley College.

The legendary Denzel Washington, who is starring in the new Gladiator II, has a career that spans almost five decades. He has starred in films such as Malcolm X, Flight, Man on Fire, John Q, Inside, and the Equalizer franchise. Washington currently has two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, one Tony Award, and is often labeled as one of the greatest actors of all time.