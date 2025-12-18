The New York Knicks did not hide their ambition after lifting the NBA Cup. The celebration quickly turned toward a bigger goal, an NBA championship, and that confidence spilled beyond the locker room. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, a familiar face at Madison Square Garden, added fuel to the conversation after a viral “Hot Take” moment asked her to weigh in on New York’s title hopes.

Lee stopped short of guaranteeing anything, but she did not shy away from the prediction either. In the clip that circulated widely online, she smiled and said, “That is so messy but yeah we’re just gonna agree and move on. Go Knicks.” The comment landed because Lee has attended several Knicks games and openly embraced her role as a supporter, including during the team’s recent NBA Cup run.

Q: “Hot take – the Knicks are winning the NBA championship in 2026” Suni Lee: “That is so messy 😂 but yeah 😂 we’re just gonna agree and move on 😂 we’re just gonna move on 😂 Go Knicks” pic.twitter.com/g9zMjx3PZe — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her growing visibility around the team has made her a recognizable figure among fans. Lee’s courtside appearances, especially during big wins, have turned her into a sort of good luck charm in the eyes of the Garden crowd. While the idea of a 2026 championship remains speculative, her playful agreement reflected the confidence surrounding the franchise right now.

Lee Clears the Air on OG Anunoby Rumors

As her Knicks fandom grew, so did online chatter linking Lee to OG Anunoby. That speculation reached a point where she felt the need to address it directly, per Sports Illustrated. Ahead of the 2025 ESPY Awards, Lee shut down the rumors in an interview with Jarrod Castillo of The Mirror.

“It just started off as a joke, and I feel like social media kind of just took it further than that,” Lee said. “There’s nothing there. We’re just friends. I fully support all of them, and I support the Knicks.”