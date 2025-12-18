Hollywood's latest legal development has everyone stunned. American actress Riley Keough has been named the biological mother of John Travolta's youngest son, per a shocking lawsuit, via Page Six and Entertainment Weekly.

Priscilla Presley’s former business partner, Brigitte Kruse, and Kevin Fialko are engaged in a legal battle with Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, over an alleged breach of contract. In the lawsuit, they alleged that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, used Keough’s eggs to conceive their youngest son, who was born in 2010. Further in the lawsuit, it was also claimed that Keough received a sum between $10,000 and $20,000 and an old Jaguar in the deal.

According to Kruse in the lawsuit, Keough had agreed to give up her eggs after her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, previously offered hers to Travolta and Preston. As per the new filing, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, had informed her about the couple's trouble having children, following which she had decided to help the couple conceive in 2010.

According to the complaint, Lockwood asserted that Travolta and Preston “previously used Lisa Marie's eggs to get pregnant,” but it remains unspecified whether any such pregnancy was brought to term. The complaint further alleges that Lockwood asserted the couple's disinterest in utilizing Lisa Marie's eggs, citing their unwillingness to use “eggs with heroin” on them.”

Lockwood had allegedly claimed that Travolta and Preston “orchestrated a deal” in which Lisa Marie's then-20-year-old daughter, Keough, gave her “eggs” to Travolta so Preston could give birth to their son, Ben, who was born in 2010.

More details on lawsuit alleging Riley Keough is John Travolta's son's biological mother

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko's lawyer, Jordan Matthews, told the following in a statement provided to EW: “This amended complaint is about revealing the truth, correcting the record, and providing evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace, resolution, and stability to the Presley family, despite being exposed to constant volatility. Ms. Kruse and Mr. Fialko remain confident that the truth will prevail and trust that the courts will not favor one person over another simply because of one party's celebrity status.”

The lawsuit alleges that after Presley's death, the entire Presley family demanded control of the estate and payments, engaging the plaintiffs, Kruse and Fialko, as both negotiators and mediators.

Priscilla’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations against Priscilla's granddaughter. Singer noted that “there was no bar too low” Kruse was willing to go to cause pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.

Neither Travolta, Keough, nor Lockwood is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.