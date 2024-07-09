King Kong ain't got sh-t on Denzel Washington. Arguably one of the greatest actors of this era, Washington has had his fair share of iconic performances in movies. The man is so talented, that it's more or less objectively safe to call someone out for lack of taste or a “hater” if they don't like at least one of his roles.

Denzel Washington’s career has spanned decades, delivering powerful performances and earning critical acclaim across various genres. With the release of the “Gladiator 2” trailer today, featuring Washington in a much-anticipated role, it's the perfect time to look back at his most acclaimed films, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes. Here are the top five.

5. Mississippi Masala (1991)

In “Mississippi Masala,” directed by Mira Nair, Washington stars as Demetrius Williams, a Southern carpet cleaner who falls in love with Mina, an Indian woman whose family was displaced from Uganda. The film explores themes of love, displacement, and cultural clashes, set against the backdrop of the American South.

Washington’s performance is tender and charismatic, showcasing his ability to handle romantic roles with ease. The chemistry between Washington and Sarita Choudhury, who plays Mina, is palpable and drives the emotional core of the film. “Mississippi Masala” is a beautiful exploration of love and identity, and Washington’s performance is a key part of its success. The Los Angeles Times highlighted Washington’s ability to “effortlessly convey the complex emotions of a man caught between cultures.”

4. Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

“Devil in a Blue Dress,” directed by Carl Franklin, is a neo-noir mystery that showcases Washington as Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins, a WWII veteran turned private investigator. The film is set in 1948 Los Angeles and explores themes of race, identity, and morality.

Washington’s Easy Rawlins is a compelling character, and his performance brings a quiet strength and complexity to the role. The film also features standout performances from Don Cheadle and Jennifer Beals. “Devil in a Blue Dress” is a gripping tale that highlights Washington’s ability to navigate different genres seamlessly. Roger Ebert praised the film, stating that Washington “creates a character who is both intelligent and vulnerable,” adding another layer to his already impressive filmography.

3. Fences (2016)

In “Fences,” directed by and starring Washington, he takes on the role of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player turned sanitation worker, struggling with his past and present. Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, the film delves into themes of family, regret, and racial tension in 1950s America.

Washington’s portrayal of Troy is both powerful and heartbreaking. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, while the film itself garnered significant critical acclaim. Washington’s direction ensures that the film remains faithful to its stage origins, maintaining the intensity and intimacy of the original play. Viola Davis, who plays Troy’s wife, Rose, described Washington as a “leader and a visionary,” emphasizing the depth and commitment he brought to the role.

2. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth” sees Washington taking on the iconic role of Macbeth, bringing a fresh intensity to Shakespeare’s tragic hero. Filmed in stark black and white, this adaptation emphasizes the psychological turmoil and descent into madness that defines Macbeth’s character. Washington’s portrayal is haunting, a testament to his versatility and skill.

Washington's performance is a masterclass in restraint and intensity. His delivery of Macbeth's soliloquies is both chilling and poignant, capturing the character’s inner conflict and ambition. The New York Times praised his performance, noting how Washington “imbues Macbeth with a vulnerability that makes his descent into tyranny and madness all the more tragic.” This film solidifies Washington’s ability to bring depth and nuance to even the most well-trodden roles.

1. Glory (1989)

“Glory,” directed by Edward Zwick, stands as Washington's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. Washington’s portrayal of Private Trip, a defiant runaway slave turned soldier, earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His performance is raw, emotive, and deeply moving, capturing the pain and hope of a man fighting for freedom.

The film itself is a powerful depiction of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Union Army’s second African American regiment in the Civil War. Washington's performance is a standout, especially in a scene where Trip is flogged for desertion. His silent, tear-filled defiance in that moment remains one of the most memorable in cinematic history. “Glory” not only showcases Washington’s immense talent but also highlights an important, often overlooked part of American history.

Conclusion

Denzel Washington’s career is a testament to his extraordinary talent and versatility. From historical dramas to contemporary adaptations, Washington brings a unique depth and authenticity to every role he tackles. As we eagerly await his performance in “Gladiator 2,” it’s clear that his legacy in film is already cemented with these outstanding works. Each of these top-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes reflects not just his acting prowess, but his dedication to telling diverse and impactful stories.