DePaul visits Marquette as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14) take on the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4) Wednesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a DePaul-Marquette prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

DePaul has been very bad this season. They have just three wins and have not won a single game in conference play. In their game against Marquette earlier this season, DePaul lost by 13 points. Jalen Terry put up 20 points while Jeremiah Oden had 19 in their loss against the Golden Eagles. DePaul did shoot well from the field in the loss, but they struggled on the defensive end.

Marquette is ranked in the top 10, and they have been playing well for most of the season. They just had an eight-game win streak snapped by the top-ranked UConn Huskies, though. In Marquette's win over DePaul earlier this season, the starting lineup scored 77 of the 86 points. Two different players had over 20 points in the win. As a team, Marquette shot 54.5 percent from the field, and 45.5 percent from three.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Marquette Odds

DePaul: +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3500

Marquette: -26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 148.5 (-120)

Under: 148.5 (-102)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Marquette

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul has virtually no chance of pulling off this upset. They have not won a road game yet this season. However, never say never, and crazier things have happened. DePaul was able to shoot the ball well from the floor in the first game against Marquette, and they need to do that again. This spread is going to be large, so DePaul just has to keep the game somewhat close to cover the spread. If they can hit their shots, and keep the energy up, they will cover the spread, but it has to be done on offense.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette should be able to crush DePaul in this game. Firstly, DePaul is the worst-scoring team in the Big East. They allow over 80.0 points per game, and teams have the second-highest field goal percentage against them. Along with that, teams have the highest three-point percentage in the Big East against DePaul this season. That number is also the 20th-highest in the nation. DePaul does not play good defense, and Marquette should exploit in this game.

Second, DePaul is very bad on offense. Out of 11 teams, DePaul ranks 11th in points scored per game, 10th in field goal percentage, eighth in three-point percentage, 10th in three-pointers made per game, and they have the most turnovers per game. Marquette should have no problem shutting down DePaul in this game, especially with it being a home game.

Final DePaul-Marquette Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be close. Marquette is the better team, and it is not even close. Along with that, Marquette is 11-1 in home games this season. As mentioned, DePaul has not won a game outside of Chicago yet. Marquette's moneyline is going to be very bad odds to bet, as they are the clear favorites to win this game. With that said, I think Marquette will dominate at home and cover the spread, no matter how large.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final DePaul-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -26.5 (-110)