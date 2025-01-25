ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between DePaul and Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Butler prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big East conference clash, the DePaul Blue Demons (10-10) take on the Butler Bulldogs (8-11) with both teams hungry for a conference win. DePaul, led by Jacob Meyer's 13.0 points per game and Caleb Enright's 6.5 assists, looks to break their recent struggles. Butler counters with Jahmyl Telfort, averaging 15.7 points per game, and a team determined to climb out of the conference basement. The game promises intensity as both squads seek to turn their seasons around, with Butler hosting at Hinkle Fieldhouse this Saturday at 4:00 PM. Expect a hard-fought battle between two teams fighting for Big East relevance.

Here are the DePaul-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Butler Odds

DePaul: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Butler: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Butler

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the DePaul Blue Demons (10-10) prepare to face the Butler Bulldogs (8-11) at Hinkle Fieldhouse, there's a strong case for the Blue Demons to emerge victorious in this Big East showdown. DePaul's offensive prowess, averaging 75.7 points per game, gives them a significant edge over Butler's defense, which allows 71.8 points per game. The Blue Demons' three-point shooting accuracy of 36.6% could prove crucial against a Butler team that has struggled to defend the perimeter, allowing opponents to shoot 31.4% from beyond the arc3. Moreover, DePaul's ability to force turnovers, averaging 11.4 per game, could disrupt Butler's offensive rhythm and create easy scoring opportunities3.

Butler's recent struggles, having won only two games since early December, suggest a team lacking confidence and momentum. The Bulldogs' 1-7 record in Big East play further underscores their difficulties in conference matchups. In contrast, DePaul's more balanced season record indicates a team capable of competing at a higher level. With Butler's home-court advantage potentially neutralized by their recent poor form, DePaul has a golden opportunity to capitalize on the Bulldogs' vulnerabilities. If the Blue Demons can exploit Butler's defensive weaknesses and maintain their offensive efficiency, they stand a strong chance of securing a crucial road win in this Big East battle.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Butler Bulldogs (8-11) are poised to secure a crucial Big East victory against the visiting DePaul Blue Demons (10-10) at Hinkle Fieldhouse this Saturday. Despite their recent struggles, Butler's home-court advantage and historical dominance over DePaul provide a significant edge. The Bulldogs have won nine of their last ten matchups against the Blue Demons, with an average margin of victory of ten points. This psychological advantage, coupled with DePaul's road woes, sets the stage for a Butler triumph. Furthermore, the Bulldogs' three-point shooting prowess is likely to exploit DePaul's weak perimeter defense, which ranks 309th in the country and performs even worse away from home. Butler's offensive firepower, led by Jahmyl Telfort's impressive 15.7 points per game and his recent 25-point performance against UConn, should overwhelm DePaul's struggling defense.

Defensively, Butler holds a clear advantage, allowing 71.9 points per game compared to DePaul's 73.8. The Bulldogs' ability to limit opponents to a 41.8% field goal percentage (101st in college basketball) will be crucial in containing DePaul's offense. Additionally, Butler's rebounding edge could prove decisive in controlling the pace and securing second-chance opportunities. With the home crowd behind them and the motivation to snap their recent losing streak, expect the Bulldogs to come out with intensity and purpose. Butler's balanced scoring attack, featuring Pierre Brooks II's 14.4 points per game alongside Telfort, should provide enough offensive variety to keep DePaul's defense off-balance4. As the Blue Demons continue to struggle on the road and in conference play (1-8 in the Big East), Butler is primed to capitalize and secure a much-needed victory in this Big East showdown.

Final DePaul-Butler Prediction & Pick

In this Big East matchup, expect a closely contested battle between Butler and DePaul at Hinkle Fieldhouse. While Butler has struggled recently, their home-court advantage and historical success against DePaul give them a slight edge. The Bulldogs' three-point shooting, led by Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks II, should exploit DePaul's weak perimeter defense. However, DePaul's offensive capabilities, averaging 75.7 points per game, will keep them in the fight. Butler's superior rebounding and slightly better defense may prove decisive in the final minutes. In a game that could go down to the wire, Butler is likely to emerge victorious with a narrow ATS victory over DePaul at home on Saturday.

Final DePaul-Butler Prediction & Pick: Butler -5.5 (-110), Over 143.5 (-110)