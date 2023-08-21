Alaves takes on Sevilla! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Deportivo Alaves-Sevilla prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

Newly-promoted Deportivo Alaves had a tough welcome in Spain's top flight, losing 1-0 to Cadiz. Los Blanquiazules are hoping to get a good result here at the Mendizorrotza.

Europa League Champions Sevilla were victims of a home loss to Valencia and a Super Cup defeat to Manchester City. The Rojiblancos are wishing for a road win here.

Here are the Deportivo Alaves-Sevilla soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Deportivo Alaves-Sevilla Odds

Deportivo Alaves SAD: +250

Sevilla FC: +125

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +170

Under 2.5 Goals: -210

How to Watch Deportivo Alaves vs. Sevilla

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Why Deportivo Alaves Can Beat Sevilla

Deportivo Alaves finished fourth in the Segunda Division last season and has shown improvement over the past year. Despite this, they face a significant challenge in the top flight this season. The team also reached the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

However, Luis García Plaza's team has yet to secure a win this season, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cádiz at Estadio Ramón de Carranza last Monday night. This loss marks their second consecutive defeat, with three losses in their last four matches. Nonetheless, Deportivo Alaves can draw inspiration from their pre-season victories over Racing Santander, Tenerife, and Osasuna.

Deportivo Alaves has struggled against Sevilla in La Liga, failing to secure a win in their last nine encounters – their longest such run against the Andalusians in the top flight. Additionally, Los Blanquiazules has only won one of their last six home matches played on a Monday in La Liga, while Sevilla has won each of their last four such games away from home.

In their upcoming match, Luis Garcia's men will aim to secure their first win of the season as they host an out-of-form Sevilla side. However, they will be without Giuliano Simeone, who is recovering from a sprained ankle. The club has also released Jason, Toni Moya, Florian Lejeune, Álex Balboa, and Salva Sevilla. Nonetheless, new signings such as Nikola Maraš, Ander Guevara, Kike, Nahuel Tenaglia, and Andoni Gorosabel are expected to make an impact.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Deportivo Alaves

Given that they won the Europa League but finished 12th, it’s hard to know what to expect from Sevilla this season. Well, there were certainly concerning signs for Los Nervionenses on their first two official games.

Sevilla kicked off their new La Liga campaign with a 2-1 loss at home against Valencia, before losing to Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup final. Jose Luis Mendilibar will look to steer his team back on course as they make the trip to the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Sevilla were able to frustrate the European champions in midweek, but the fact that they conceded in both games and have nothing to show for their efforts is a concern.

Now, Los Hispalenses will be desperately hoping to claim their first victory of the season as they return to La Liga action in Vitoria-Gasteiz.Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories. After suffering defeat in five of their first eight matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four such matches in the competition.

The Blanquirrojos have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks. The away side did not get off to a good start in La Liga this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Sevilla’s Europa League win papered over the cracks last term having finished midtable in La Liga after spending a portion of the campaign in a relegation battle. While a rally dragged them away from danger, they head into Monday’s clash winless in their last five La Liga games, losing three.

Loïc Badé was sent off towards the end of the game against Valencia, with Los Che then snatching the win two minutes from time. Bryan Gil, Pape Gueye, Alex Telles, and Rony Lopes are out from the team. The likes of Óscar, Nemanja Gudelj, Adrià Pedrosa, and Djibril Sow are expected to be impactful for the Sevillistas.

Final Deportivo Alaves-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

Alaves should be able to hold their ground in familiar territory, but Sevilla should be able to pick them apart.

Final Deportivo Alaves-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (+125), Over 2.5 goals (+170)