When Derek Wolfe played defensive line for the Denver Broncos, he may not have been the most gifted player, but he was known for his toughness. Toughness when facing the best offensive players in the NFL is one thing, but having the nerve to stand up to a mountain lion is quite another.

Ex-NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted and killed a massive mountain lion that was accused of terrorizing a city in Colorado this week. https://t.co/F2ardANQ0e — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 19, 2023

That is just what Wolfe did in his Colorado neighborhood. When a mountain lion had reportedly killed a homeowner’s two dogs, Wolfe took matters into his own hands. He tracked down the mountain lion by hiking up 2,500 feet and down the other side of a mountain, then back up again, back down and finally, back up another 9,600 feet.

Wolfe then employed his bow and arrow to kill the predator, and followed that up by crawling backwards with the lion, and going down the mountain. He got the dead animal in his truck, but not before he fell 10 feet off of a rock face.

Wolfe was drafted by Denver in 2012 and he played 8 seasons with the Broncos before leaving in 2020 when he signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wolfe had back-to-back outstanding seasons with the Broncos in 2015 and 2016. He had 49 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in ’15, and he followed that up with 51 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks the following year. In 2019, his last year with the Broncos, he had 34 stops, 8 tackles for loss and a career-best 7.0 sacks.

Derek Wolfe was a member of the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos, and he ended his career in 2022 by signing a one-day contract with Denver prior to his official retirement.