Grammy-award-winning songwriter Derrick Milano proposed to influencer and longtime girlfriend Angela White (former known as Blac Chyna) during an event held during Howard University’s homecoming on Friday. Milano serenaded White with R&B singer Mario’s classic 2004 hit Let Me Love You before getting down on one knee and popping the special question.

White and Milano have been dating since September 2023, although TMZ reports that they connected sometime around May 2023. White posted a video on her Instagram commemorating their anniversary earlier this Spring.

“Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano. 🙏🏽❤️ Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always,” she said in the post.

Milano posted about the engagement on his Instagram account.

She said YES. 🫶🏾💍 Angela Renee White, I can go on and on about how much you mean the world to me & never get tired of it. I’ve found so much peace since we’ve met. & GOD put us in each other’s lives for a reason & for a purpose. Everyday with you feels everlasting & it is such a blessing to call you my fiancée. I love you so much! Thank you for letting me love you. & thank you for loving me equally. This is what it’s all about 💍 Make sure yall scroll through all the slides and listen to the videos 😉. Thank you @billionairegunn for capturing this moment.”

Anglea White starred in the latest edition of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” which was hosted on the campus of Xavier University of Louisiana. She finished the interdisciplinary studies program as one of the top students in her class. Milano visited White when she was on the show and she spoke glowingly about his positive impact on her life.