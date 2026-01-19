One of Hollywood's most popular actors, Jason Momoa, recently made a striking claim against former WWE World Champion Dave Bautista, aka Batista. Set to come together in the upcoming action-comedy, The Wrecking Crew, Momoa claimed that he doesn’t stand a chance against his co-star Batista in a cage match.

Promoting the film, Momoa appeared for an interview with Page Six, where he opened up about a hypothetical fight situation between him and Bautista, and who'd come out victorious. “Dave’s [Bautista] gonna win.”

He further opened up and named some more situations where “The Animal” would effectively defeat Momoa. “On the street, in the shower…anywhere. In a closet, f–king in the theatre, Dave is always gonna win!”

Batista retired from pro-wrestling after a No Holds Barred WrestleMania 35 match against Triple H. Apart from wrestling, he also holds a brown belt in BJJ and is a trained MMA fighter.

Starring Bautista and Momoa, The Wrecking Crew will start streaming globally on Prime Video on Jan. 28, 2026. Set in Hawaiʻi, the film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. The movie features the estranged brothers, Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), who must reunite when their father dies mysteriously. It will revolve around the plot where the brothers discover a conspiracy that could tear their family apart.

The cast list of the film includes Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Miyavi, Morena Baccarin, Maia Kealoha, and multiple other cast members from the 2025 live-action version of Lilo & Stitch. Momoa is also set to star in Street Fighter, Supergirl, and Dune: Part Three in 2026, while Bautista's upcoming filmography includes The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.