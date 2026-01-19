Despite leaving Italian soccer giants Juventus in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with them never settled. Following his departure from Juventus, Ronaldo joined former English club, Manchester United, before departing it to join sides with Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr. While Ronaldo left Juventus, he was tied with the Italian giants in a legal battle.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the legal proceedings, which began four years ago, have been concluded by Turin labour court judge Gian Luca Robaldo. The verdict went against Juventus, with Ronaldo keeping his earnings. The Portuguese soccer legend has won his lawsuit with Juventus and will no longer have to repay the 9.7 million euros that the Italian club paid him during the COVID period. In addition to this, Juventus will have to pay 80,000 euros (approx. $93,103) in costs of the appeal.

The issue began during the COVID-19 outbreak, when Juventus agreed with players on salary waivers to ease the financial impact. For Cristiano Ronaldo, the agreement involved a deferred payment of €19.6 million (approx. $22M) in 2021. However, after Ronaldo left for Manchester United shortly after, he never received the payments. This prompted Ronaldo to file an appeal requesting almost double the amount.

Around four months ago, the court and the judges ruled in Ronaldo's favor, forcing the Turin-based soccer team to pay him the figure of around 10 million euros (approx. $11.6 million). The club appealed the decision, seeking the same amount from a labor court in Turin, but the court once again decided in favor of the Portuguese soccer icon.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 and stayed at the club until 2021, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances. He also won five trophies with the club, including two Serie A titles.